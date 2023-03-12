People love to talk about economic growth. If you keep up with the news at all, you will regularly see stories about new companies coming to Northwest Indiana or existing companies expanding facilities or opening new locations. These always come complete with the dollar value of the investment and estimates of how many jobs the project will create, all touted by the company and local officials as great news for the community.

Make no mistake, it is welcome news, but there is a lot that happens between that announcement and the jobs at the other end. That’s where the Northwestern Indiana Building Trades Council comes in. All those new warehouses and factories and restaurants and apartment buildings don’t just spring out of the ground. From the refinery and steel mills to homes to businesses to the infrastructure that connects and services them, Northwest Indiana has been built by skilled union labor, an advantage that is under-appreciated when it comes to economic development in The Region.

That advantage begins with the $54 million that unions and their contractors across Indiana invest in apprentices and apprenticeship programs every year, compared to the under $2 million the non-union spend a year. This investment ensures that new construction workers not only know the basics, but also stay up to date on an increasingly sophisticated array of technologies and constant change.

But even more importantly, that spending is an investment in people. It works hand in glove with the Project Labor Agreements that we insist on and the Responsible Bidder and tax fraud ordinances we urge local governments to adopt.

A Project Labor Agreement, or PLA, is a collective bargaining agreement between unions and contractors that sets the terms of a construction project. The goal is to get everything worked out before the job starts so that once it does get going, it can be completed on time and under budget. Unfortunately the State Legislature repealed Common Construction Wage some years back to save money on government projects and attract more bidders — well, NEITHER one came true. Studies have shown zero tax dollars were saved and bidders actually dropped. The only thing it did was open the floodgates to out of state unskilled labor to come in and bid.

They currently are attacking skilled trades working men and women yet again this session with House Bill 1024. It will essentially water down Apprenticeship and training standards and create an inflow of unskilled out-of-state workforce and UNSAFE building structures. Responsible Bidder Ordinances (RBOs) help weed out bad actors in the construction business. The main focus being Apprenticeship standards for contractors bidding on taxpayer-funded projects.

So: first, you have a substantial annual investment in creating and maintaining a highly skilled, safe and diverse local workforce. Then you add a commitment to quality — the RBOs — and proactive discussions to ensure that projects go as smoothly as possible, and the result is an efficient and cost-effective building trades sector capable of meeting any construction challenge.

Now, someone is going to see “cost-effective” and accuse me of trying to slip something in here. Yes, union labor is, on the surface, more expensive than non-union labor. But there are a lot of costs to non-union labor that people don’t realize they’re paying for.

For example, you might recall news stories from not too long ago about some very large retail and fast-food businesses sending their low-wage employees information on how to supplement their paychecks by applying for government benefits. Heaven forbid they pay their employees a living wage when they can just get the taxpayers to subsidize them, right?

Well, guess what? That happens in construction too. A 2022 study from the University of California that looked at just six states found that nearly four in 10 families of construction workers were enrolled in at least one government safety net program, at a cost to taxpayers of nearly $28 billion a year. Why? A sharp decline in unionization over the last five decades driven by “low bid” project requirements. Our industry also has rampant payroll/tax fraud and exploitation of immigrant workers.

There is no free lunch: everything has to be paid for sooner or later. Union building trades offer a choice: the best workers, the best workplace, and the best results; versus who knows who’s working, stoppages and delays, tax fraud and a final product that, if it didn’t really cost more due to the kind of hidden costs I mentioned, will soon enough when poor quality work and materials need fixing.

This is why maintaining a strong union building trades tradition is a competitive advantage for The Region. At the end of the day, families and businesses that come here and build here know that things will be done right and will last. If you don’t believe me, drive down Broadway in Merrillville and Crown Point or the heavy industry on the lakefront, there is construction all over NWI.

The truth is, no company is scared off by the presence of a talented, trained and efficient workforce. On the contrary, that’s what attracts them. As Northwest Indiana moves ahead, the union building trades will continue to invest in people so that whatever the future brings, we will be ready to build it. The bottom line is everyone should want a skilled, local, safe and diverse workforce on their projects.