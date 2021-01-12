RDA leader Hanna resigning after more than decade as president, CEO

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The recently guaranteed federal funding will cover nearly 40% of the projects’ costs. The remainder will come from an unprecedented mix of state and local funding, along with a significant portion of the RDA’s own annual funding, painstakingly put together over the last several years. Simultaneously, the RDA has taken a leadership role in coordinating the planning of future private development associated with the rail projects.

“Bill possesses the skills to create a vision and make it a reality,” said Don Fesko, chairman of the RDA Board of Directors. “We have long understood that Northwest Indiana needs to work together to accomplish important goals, and Bill was the catalyst to make that happen. He was able to align local, county, state and federal officials and legislators working together to make Northwest Indiana a gateway to Chicago. He has delivered results, and his leadership will be missed by the RDA.”