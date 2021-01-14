RDA names interim CEO

Hanna’s departure comes shortly after the commuter rail projects, which include the West Lake Corridor and double-tracking of the South Shore, achieved their final federal grant commitments. Hanna thanked Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana Finance Authority and its leader Dan Huge, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District and its leader Michael Noland, and the RDA team for the effort that led to those grants.

“It’s been quite an accomplishment and a pleasure to work on these initiatives,” said Hanna, whose resignation is effective Feb. 12.

He said the collection of communities and organizations that came together to plan and finance the projects “ushered in cooperation that’s unprecedented.”

“I’m really going to miss working with you,” Hanna said.

Ziller expressed gratitude to the board for her appointment, and Hanna for his leadership.

“It is such an honor and a privilege to be named interim CEO for the RDA,” she said.

In addition to managing RDA operations, Ziller has taken a lead role in planning transit-oriented development around current and future railroad stations with host communities.