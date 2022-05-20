RDA, the Northwest Indiana Forum and NICTD to address Lakeshore Chamber about projects

Leaders of the Regional Development Authority, Northwest Indiana Forum and Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District will update the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce on June 15 about potentially transformational investments coming to the Region.

The Lakeshore Chamber, which represents businesses in Hammond and East Chicago, will host the RDA, Forum AND NICTD at 11 a.m. June 15 at the Council Oaks Steaks & Seafood restaurant in the Hard Rock Casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave.

Regional Development Authority President Sherri Ziller, Northwest Indiana Forum President Heather Ennis and Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Michael Noland will have a panel discussion on South Shore Line projects, the state READI grant that will pump $50 million into various projects, and the planned Transit Development Districts around current and future commuter railroad stations.

"These exciting projects are fully funded, and have already begun construction in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties," the Lakeshore Chamber said in a press release.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and the panel discussion at 12 p.m.

The chamber luncheon costs $35. Reservations are required because of limited seating.

To reserve a seat, call the Lakeshore Chamber Office at 219-931-1000 or email paula@lakeshorechamber.com. Reservations are due by June 8.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorechamber.com.

