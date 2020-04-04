Real estate business changing to deal with virus

Home sales in Northwest Indiana remain strong, but much of it could be because of sales that were in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic really began impacting everyone's lives, those involved in the business said.
Pete Novak, chief executive officer of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, which represents real estate agents in seven counties, said, "The impact is hard to quantify. The way real estate contracts go, it takes a while for them to be final. There were deals in place over the last couple of weeks."
February home sales were up over most of the seven counties compared to a year ago, and Novak said March sales probably won't show much of a dip if at all. Final numbers won't be entered until later this month. The low interest rates along with the pent up demand caused by the low inventory of houses available for sale over the past couple of years have combined to offset the coronavirus's impact.
"We've been impacted in the way it's changing the way we do business," Novak said. "The governor defined real estate as an essential business, so it's legal to conduct business and it's legal for buyers and sellers to travel and conduct business wherever they can. So, we have realtors conducting business as best as they can, and others who don't want to be in the business right now."
Novak said real estate agents are conducting more activities online, such as showing houses and even holding virtual open houses. Attorneys and title companies are doing curbside closings in which the parties drive to the title office and stay in the car. A title company employee or attorney brings the documents to them, then goes back inside the office and calls them to go over the documents and instruct in the signing. Then someone picks up the signed items.
One of those doing curbside closings is Meridian Title Corporation, where Brent Fielder, executive director of sales and marketing, said, "We still have to have a little of the personal touch because of questions and such. It's constantly evolving. The interest rates are low, so we are seeing quite a few refinancings coming in. The business has stayed very steady.
Craig Frendling, GNIAR Board president from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, said, "It's definitely different. We're being very cautious. The real estate community is largely a high-risk category. Sales are still happening. We still have buyers looking for homes and people selling homes, but it's less than usual. Those closing on new homes are still selling their old homes.
"We still have some agents out there working and a lot are respecting the quarantine and doing what we call no-touch showings," Frendling said. "We tell sellers to leave all the lights on and use hand sanitizers, and we are not shaking hands with customers. We do not allow overlapping showings, to respect the social distancing. They are all independent contractors and have the right to conduct business as they see fit.
"The people out there are really serious buyers, but some people don't want people going through their house. We're asking that buyers be preapproved (for a mortgage) before we show them a property. That's always been kind of the practice, but it's not been as strongly advised as it is now. The national association is recommending virtual showings, and we are using social media more to reduce real contact."
What it comes down to, according to Novak, is the actual impact isn't known.
"We are just scrambling," he said. "From a GNIAR standpoint, we haven't looked at the activity on a daily basis. There is no way to know if activity has come to a complete halt yet."
Frendling said the impact on home prices won't be known for another week or so, but he expects them to hold steady because of the shortage of homes.
