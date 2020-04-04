Real estate business changing to deal with virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Home sales in Northwest Indiana remain strong, but much of it could be because of sales that were in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic really began impacting everyone's lives, those involved in the business said.

Pete Novak, chief executive officer of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, which represents real estate agents in seven counties, said, "The impact is hard to quantify. The way real estate contracts go, it takes a while for them to be final. There were deals in place over the last couple of weeks."

February home sales were up over most of the seven counties compared to a year ago, and Novak said March sales probably won't show much of a dip if at all. Final numbers won't be entered until later this month. The low interest rates along with the pent up demand caused by the low inventory of houses available for sale over the past couple of years have combined to offset the coronavirus's impact.

"We've been impacted in the way it's changing the way we do business," Novak said. "The governor defined real estate as an essential business, so it's legal to conduct business and it's legal for buyers and sellers to travel and conduct business wherever they can. So, we have realtors conducting business as best as they can, and others who don't want to be in the business right now."