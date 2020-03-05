Real estate developer to become LaPorte city planner

LAPORTE — An experienced real estate developer is a new player on the economic growth team in LaPorte.
Tom Casey will become city planner on March 10.
He’s replacing Beth Shrader, who is taking the role of director of transportation and planning for the city of Valparaiso.
Casey said the direction Mayor Tom Dermody is taking the city was a factor in his decision to accept the offer.
“I know LaPorte well. This community has been very good to me over the years and I am excited to be able to give something back,” he said.
Casey was most recently senior vice-president of Space Center, a privately held commercial real estate company with over 17 million square feet of office and industrial properties throughout the country.
According to the mayor’s office, Casey led Space Center’s acquisition of the former Whirlpool facility at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park, and expansion of the 137-acre park several years ago on the city’s east side.
He also was responsible for developing and managing a Space Center portfolio of over three million square feet in the Midwest region.
“He has great experience in the development market and knows how to deal with developers and expectations and planning, so we’re excited to have him on board,” Dermody said.
Ongoing projects Casey will assume leadership over include extension of Chessie Trail and continued redevelopment of New Porte Landing.
Dermody said his expertise will also be an asset in guiding the upcoming construction of 200 upscale condominiums planned by Flaherty and Collins Properties beside Clear Lake.
“Those type of projects he used to do, so he’ll be able to step right in and bring that home,” Dermody said.
Shrader, of Chesterton, has served as LaPorte city planner since 2004.