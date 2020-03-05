Real estate developer to become LaPorte city planner

LAPORTE — An experienced real estate developer is a new player on the economic growth team in LaPorte.

Tom Casey will become city planner on March 10.

He’s replacing Beth Shrader, who is taking the role of director of transportation and planning for the city of Valparaiso.

Casey said the direction Mayor Tom Dermody is taking the city was a factor in his decision to accept the offer.

“I know LaPorte well. This community has been very good to me over the years and I am excited to be able to give something back,” he said.

Casey was most recently senior vice-president of Space Center, a privately held commercial real estate company with over 17 million square feet of office and industrial properties throughout the country.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the mayor’s office, Casey led Space Center’s acquisition of the former Whirlpool facility at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park, and expansion of the 137-acre park several years ago on the city’s east side.

He also was responsible for developing and managing a Space Center portfolio of over three million square feet in the Midwest region.