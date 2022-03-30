Real estate firm opens office in downtown Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A new real estate firm is establishing an office in the Uptown Arts District. Economic development officials are hailing it as an expansion of the lakefront city's growing fintech sector.

Listing Leaders Homes & Specialty Properties, a full-service brokerage firm, offers a full suite of real estate services. The new office employs sales, marketing and operations staff.

“The investment potential of Michigan City is undeniable. With its diverse community and investment landscape, it is clear that Michigan City is a top destination for investment, development living and leisure,” said Justin Berggren, Listing Leaders Homes & Specialty Properties founder and CEO. “I see a high level of commitment from public and private players as plans move forward. I knew we had to be part of the city’s next stage of growth.”

Listing Leaders Homes & Specialty Properties, a licensed brokerage in Illinois and Indiana, opened at 624 Franklin St. The downtown office also will serve as a place for licensing and continuing education.

“We are excited to have Listing Leaders expand into Michigan City,” Mayor Duane Parry said. “Listing Leaders is committed to giving back to Northwest Indiana and adding high-paying career opportunities.”

The firm employs about 30 brokers and plans future growth in Michigan City.

“Quality of life and amenities continue to give us a winning edge on the talent competition when companies are seeking new locations. Our community is getting lots of attention due to our past and current recreational investments,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said.

The firm is a partner of the Listing Leaders Real Estate brand, which employs more than 400 licensed brokers at its locations in Highland, St. John, Whiting, East Chicago, Crete and Homer Glen. Berggren also founded the Listing Leaders Real Estate School & Training at its corporate headquarters in Merrillville.

“Real estate is personal — it is local,” Berggren said. “We are here to make an impact and be a part of our region’s future growth.”

For more information, visit listingleaderspremier.com.

