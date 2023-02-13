The Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors has rebranded as the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association.

The trade association represents professional realtors in Lake, Porter, Starke, Pulaski and Jasper counties, as well as parts of Newton County. It's an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors and the Indiana Association of Realtors, as well as other accrediting institutes, societies and councils for real estate agents.

Long known as GNIAR, the Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors shortened its name to make it easier to pronounce. It also did a major rebranding to "bring a fresh, clean look to the organization" that included an overhaul of its website.

“Over time a brand can become dated and lose its intention as it grows. That’s what GNIAR had become and it was time for change," said Judy Rooney-Davis, NIRA’s 2023 president. “As a realtor, everything we do has nothing to actually do with us. It’s all about the people we serve, and our new brand showcases that. This is a brand we feel our members can get excited about as we continue to grow and serve Northwest Indiana.”

The Northwest Indiana Realtors Association represents more than 4,000 members, serving as their voice of advocacy, representing their interests to elected officials and providing ongoing education opportunities.

It's the sole shareholder of its subsidiary, the Northwest Indiana Realtor Association Multiple Listing Services.

NIRA enforces the code of ethics for realtors, a registered trademark identifying real estate professionals who belong to the National Association of Realtors and subscribe to its ethical rules. It said the "realtor brand is seen as not just a badge of honor, but a landmark for ethical and professional standards in the real estate industry."

For more information, visit www.nira.realtor.