Record 166.3 mllion shoppers expected on Black Friday weekend

The National Retail Federation expects a record 166.3 million shoppers to flock to stores on Black Friday weekend, from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

The business organization and Prosper Insights & Analytics estimateathat 8 million more people will shop this year than last year.

“While there is much speculation about inflation’s impact on consumer behavior, our data tells us that this Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see robust store traffic with a record number of shoppers taking advantage of value pricing,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “We are optimistic that retail sales will remain strong in the weeks ahead, and retailers are ready to meet consumers however they want to shop with great products at prices they want to pay.”

The survey found that 69% of Americans plan to shop during Black Friday weekend, largely because of deals, tradition or to have something to do. About 114.9 million people plan to shop on Black Friday while 63.9 million want to log on for deals on Cyber Monday, according to the survey.

Roughly 60% of shoppers have been browsing for deals and buying for the season as of early November, as they have in the past few years. Only 56% of shoppers started that early in 2019 but the pandemic accelerated the early shopping trend.

“While consumers continue to save the bulk of their holiday shopping for later in November and December, some of that spending has shifted into October,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “This year, 18% of holiday shoppers have completed at least half of their holiday shopping. While this is on par with last year, it is up from only 11% a decade ago.”

Consumers cited online search, family and friends and retail store visits as the top sources of gift inspiration. Top gift categories are clothes, gift cars, toys, books, music, movies, video games, food and candy." Top products include Legos, Barbies, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. dolls, Squishmallows, American Girl, PlayStation, Pokémon, Nerf and Disney.

Gift card spending is expected to total $28.6 million this year, up from $28.1 million the previous year. Consumers are most likely to buy gift cards from restaurants, department stores, banks, DoorDash or Uber Eats.