 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Record 196.7 shoppers spend on Black Friday weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Record 196.7 shoppers spend on Black Friday weekend

A shopper loads up on toys at the Menards store in Schererville on Black Friday last year.

 John Luke, The Times

A record 196.7 million people shopped in stores and online between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation estimates.

The NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics estimate the number of shoppers grew by 17 million as compared to last year. It's the highest number of shoppers on record.

An estimated 76% of consumers shopped over the weekend, heading to places like the Southlake Mall, Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, Porter's Vale, the Walk of Valparaiso, Highland Grove and Shops on Main. That's up from 70% the previous year and 30 million more than the National Retail Federation's initial expectations.

“It is important to note that while some may claim that retail sales gains are the result of higher prices, they must acknowledge the historic growth in consumers who are shopping in-store and online during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend and into Cyber Monday," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "It is consumer demand that is driving growth.”

People are also reading…

An estimated 122.7 million went to brick-and-mortar stores over the weekend. That's up 17% from 2021. About 130.2 million people shopped online, up 2% over the previous year. 

Black Friday remained the most popular day for shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, with 72.9 million people shopping in-person. That's up from 66.5 million in 2021. An estimated 63.4 million people shopped on Small Business Saturday with 77% saying they specifically came for Small Business Saturday.

About 43% of people shopped online, 42% at department stores, 40% at grocery stores, 36% at clothing stores and 23% at discount stores, the survey found. They spent an average of $325.44 on purchases, up from $301.27 in 2021. Top gifts included accessories, toys, gift cards, books, video games, food, candy and electronics.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

“While Thanksgiving is no longer the starting point for holiday shopping, the five-day shopping period still plays an important role in the overall holiday season,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “On average, consumers say they are almost halfway done with their holiday shopping at this point in time.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts