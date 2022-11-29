Record 196.7 shoppers spend on Black Friday weekend

A record 196.7 million people shopped in stores and online between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation estimates.

The NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics estimate the number of shoppers grew by 17 million as compared to last year. It's the highest number of shoppers on record.

An estimated 76% of consumers shopped over the weekend, heading to places like the Southlake Mall, Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, Porter's Vale, the Walk of Valparaiso, Highland Grove and Shops on Main. That's up from 70% the previous year and 30 million more than the National Retail Federation's initial expectations.

“It is important to note that while some may claim that retail sales gains are the result of higher prices, they must acknowledge the historic growth in consumers who are shopping in-store and online during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend and into Cyber Monday," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "It is consumer demand that is driving growth.”

An estimated 122.7 million went to brick-and-mortar stores over the weekend. That's up 17% from 2021. About 130.2 million people shopped online, up 2% over the previous year.

Black Friday remained the most popular day for shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, with 72.9 million people shopping in-person. That's up from 66.5 million in 2021. An estimated 63.4 million people shopped on Small Business Saturday with 77% saying they specifically came for Small Business Saturday.

About 43% of people shopped online, 42% at department stores, 40% at grocery stores, 36% at clothing stores and 23% at discount stores, the survey found. They spent an average of $325.44 on purchases, up from $301.27 in 2021. Top gifts included accessories, toys, gift cards, books, video games, food, candy and electronics.

“While Thanksgiving is no longer the starting point for holiday shopping, the five-day shopping period still plays an important role in the overall holiday season,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “On average, consumers say they are almost halfway done with their holiday shopping at this point in time.”