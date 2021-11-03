Record holiday spending of up to $859 billion forecasted this year

Shopping however is expected to return more to brick-and-mortar stores this year. Traditional retailers are expected to hire between 500,000 and 665,000 seasonal workers this holiday season, up from 486,000 last year.

“Pandemic-related supply chain disruptions have caused shortages of merchandise and most of this year’s inflationary pressure,” Kleinhenz said. “With the prospect of consumers seeking to shop early, inventories may be pulled down sooner and shortages may develop in the later weeks of the shopping season. However, if retailers can keep merchandise on the shelves and merchandise arrives before Christmas, it could be a stellar holiday sales season.”

Coronavirus infection rates, higher gas prices, high heating bills and the weather however have the potential to dampen or moderate sales, Kleinhenz said.

But consumers who largely stayed home during the pandemic built up stockpiled savings of about $2.5 trillion, which Kleinhenz said supercharged spending. Shoppers also have more buying power as labor shortages have caused wages to rise.

The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending rose about 14.5% during the first nine months of the year.