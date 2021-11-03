 Skip to main content
Record holiday spending of up to $859 billion forecasted this year
urgent

Industry analysts forecast holiday spending this year could shatter previous records.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales in November and December could grow between 8.5% to 10.5% this year. Consumer spending could jump to a total of between $843.4 billion to $859 billion this holiday season.

“There is considerable momentum heading into the holiday shopping season,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers are in a very favorable position going into the last few months of the year as income is rising and household balance sheets have never been stronger. Retailers are making significant investments in their supply chains and spending heavily to ensure they have products on their shelves to meet this time of exceptional consumer demand.”

Last year, consumer spending during the traditional holiday season grew a record 8.2% to a record-high $777.3 billion as consumers bought more online during the pandemic. This year, online sales are projected to increase by 11% to 15% to $218.3 billion to $226.2 billion, up from $196.7 billion in 2020.

“The outlook for the holiday season looks very bright,” National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “The unusual and beneficial position we find ourselves in is that households have increased spending vigorously throughout most of 2021 and remain with plenty of holiday purchasing power.”

Shopping however is expected to return more to brick-and-mortar stores this year. Traditional retailers are expected to hire between 500,000 and 665,000 seasonal workers this holiday season, up from 486,000 last year.

“Pandemic-related supply chain disruptions have caused shortages of merchandise and most of this year’s inflationary pressure,” Kleinhenz said. “With the prospect of consumers seeking to shop early, inventories may be pulled down sooner and shortages may develop in the later weeks of the shopping season. However, if retailers can keep merchandise on the shelves and merchandise arrives before Christmas, it could be a stellar holiday sales season.”

Coronavirus infection rates, higher gas prices, high heating bills and the weather however have the potential to dampen or moderate sales, Kleinhenz said.

But consumers who largely stayed home during the pandemic built up stockpiled savings of about $2.5 trillion, which Kleinhenz said supercharged spending. Shoppers also have more buying power as labor shortages have caused wages to rise.

The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending rose about 14.5% during the first nine months of the year.

“There are several factors coming together to have a major impact on the holiday outlook, but household fundamentals are a bright spot in the uncertain present,” Kleinhenz said. “Consumers are in a very favorable position going into the last months of the year and are spending because they can.”

