Record number of Indiana business owners can't fill job openings

A record number of Indiana small business owners said they could not fill job vacancies last month.

A total of 51% of Indiana business owners surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Businesses said they had unfilled positions in September. That's up one point from August and, for the second straight month, a record high since the monthly survey began.

The historical average is just 22%.

“This historic record caps off months of frustration for our small business owners. The numbers are staggering and should be sending off alarm bells not only at the state capitol here in Indianapolis but in the nation’s capital. What’s clear from this report is that the economy is crying out for help and our small business owners are suffering as a result,” said Barbara Quandt, NFIB State Director in Indiana.

A total of 42% of small business owners said they had raised pay, up one point from August and a 48-year record high. About 30% of Hoosier small business owners plan to increase compensation over the next three months, an increase of four points as compared to the previous record set in August.