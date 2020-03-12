You are the owner of this article.
Red Cross urges people to donate blood to help during coronavirus pandemic
urgent

Red Cross urges people to donate blood to help during coronavirus pandemic

Red Cross urges people to donate blood to help during coronavirus pandemic

The Red Cross Bloodmobile.

 Provided, Jody Lane, American Red Cross

Fearing the coronavirus could result in blood shortages across the state and nationwide, the American Red Cross is urging healthy Hoosiers to donate blood or platelets.

Red Cross officials fear fewer people might donate during the outbreak, which could impact the stability of the blood supply patients rely upon to get lifesaving transfusions. The number of donors has already dipped because of the cold and flu season as it commonly does.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

The Red Cross provides blood to 80 hospitals in Indiana and 2,500 hospitals around the country. It stresses there is no evidence coronavirus is transmissable by blood tranfusion and emphasizes that it is a safe process in which employers wear gloves, wipe down donor-touched areas, use sterile collection sets, and prep arms with aseptic scrubs.

“Keep giving, keep hosting blood drives,” said Hrouda. “Patients across the country need our help.”

People can make appointments to donate blood on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 800-733-2767.

They also can donate blood at upcoming blood drives that are scheduled in:

• 3/24: 1-6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G Street

• 3/26: 1-5 p.m., La Lumiere School, 6801 N. Wilhelm Rd

• 3/27: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Laporte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway

Michigan City

• 3/25: 1:30-6 p.m., Edgewood Elementary School, 502 Boyd Circle

• 3/30: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Michigan City Fire Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd.

Rolling Prairie

• 3/17: 1-6 p.m., St. John Kanty, 7012 North 600 East

Lake County

Crown Point

• 3/26: 12-2 p.m., State Farm Insurance, 10180 Broadway

• 3/26: 2-7 p.m., Holy Spirit Church, 7667 East 109th Avenue

Gary

• 3/14: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church, 2323 W. 11th Ave

Hammond

• 3/14: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cabela's, 7700 Cabela Drive

• 3/19: 2-7 p.m., Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, 33 Muenich Court

Hobart

• 3/23: 2:30-6:30 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Rd

Lowell

• 3/21: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran, 631 W Commercial Avenue

Merrillville

• 3/16: 12-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave

• 3/20: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, 7200 Mississippi Street

• 3/20: 2-7 p.m., International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, 7200 Mississippi Street

• 3/21: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave

• 3/23: 12-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave

• 3/30: 12-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave

Schererville

• 3/16: 2:30-7:30 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway

• 3/17: 2-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 485, 7485 Burr St.

• 3/25: 2-6 p.m., Forest Ridge Academy, 7300 Forest Ridge Drive

• 3/28: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Albert's Diamond Jewelers, 711 Main Street

Whiting

• 3/26: 12-4 p.m., Student Union, 2400 New York

Porter County

Chesterton

• 3/22: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 North Calumet Road

Hebron

• 3/24: 2-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 202 W. Church St.

Kouts

• 3/19: 2-7 p.m., Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N Main Street

Portage

• 3/13: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Rd.

• 3/27: 2-7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road

• 3/29: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Real Life Community Church, 3134 Swanson Road

Valparaiso

• 3/10: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Flexware Innovation, Inc., 1251 Eastport Center Drive

• 3/10: 12-5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso Street

• 3/10: 1-3:30 p.m., Custom Crimp, 326 North 400 East

• 3/13: 12:15-5 p.m., Porter Regional Hospital, 85 East US Hwy 6

• 3/16: 1-7 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 Lincolnway

• 3/17: 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Washington Township High School, 381 East SR 2

• 3/25: 4-7:30 p.m., Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington Street

• 3/26: 3-7 p.m., St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road

• 3/26: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Indiana Furniture, 1807 E. Lincolnway

