Red Cross urges people to donate blood to help during coronavirus pandemic

Fearing the coronavirus could result in blood shortages across the state and nationwide, the American Red Cross is urging healthy Hoosiers to donate blood or platelets.

Red Cross officials fear fewer people might donate during the outbreak, which could impact the stability of the blood supply patients rely upon to get lifesaving transfusions. The number of donors has already dipped because of the cold and flu season as it commonly does.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

The Red Cross provides blood to 80 hospitals in Indiana and 2,500 hospitals around the country. It stresses there is no evidence coronavirus is transmissable by blood tranfusion and emphasizes that it is a safe process in which employers wear gloves, wipe down donor-touched areas, use sterile collection sets, and prep arms with aseptic scrubs.