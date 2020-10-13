 Skip to main content
Red Robin in Valpo temporarily closes dine-in after coronavirus exposure
Red Robin temporarily closed dine-in at its Valparaiso location.

 Provided

The Red Robin Gourmet Burger and Brews restaurant in Valparaiso temporarily closed to dine-in customers after a coronavirus exposure, but remains open to takeout and delivery.

Customers have been showing up at the restaurant at 3004 John Howell Drive, near the LaPorte Avenue and Indiana 49 intersection, only to find a sign that says "closed until further notice." Red Robin spokesperson Jamie Siburn said the closure is only temporary and that the chain restaurant should reopen in a few days.

"The restaurant is expected to resume normal business hours on Oct. 16, with 50% dine-in capacity, per corporate guidelines," Siburn said. "Other area Red Robin restaurants remain open.”

Red Robin also operates locations in Schererville and Hobart. The Colorado-based chain has implemented a number of coronavirus safety measures, including daily health checks of employees, disinfecting surfaces, requiring face masks, and sealing to-go bags with tamper-proof stickers.

The Valpo eatery is getting a deep clean as a precaution.

"The restaurant has been thoroughly sanitized," Siburn said.

Several Northwest Indiana restaurants and bars temporarily closed and have since reopened after coronavirus exposures, including Bridge's Scoreboard Restaurant and Sports Bar, John's Place, Set 'Em Up Lanes, the American Legion in Griffith, Wild Rose Brewing, Shady Creek Winery, the Dairy Queen on Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, Fiddlehead Restaurant, Main + Lincoln, Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two-Twelve and Square Roots. Radius in Valpo and Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also shut their doors briefly for precautionary deep cleanings.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

