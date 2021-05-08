Redamak's makes an appearance in Netflix's 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines'

Michael Rianda, the director of "The Mitchells vs The Machines," tweeted that Redamak's was included for the sake of verisimilitude in the movie about an Apple-like tech launch that leads to robot domination of the world.

"The story behind Redamaks in our movie: (co-writer and co-director) Jeffery Rowe loved it and it was a Michigan staple — where the Mitchells are from. We wanted to use real places so the world would feel more authentic. We thought Redamak's would be an easy get — it was not," he posted.

Rianda wrote that he had trouble connecting to Redamak's, and when he did, "The owner was skeptical — but finally let us put that beautifully authentic billboard in as a shout-out to folks in Michigan. It's a great burger place, so go down and grab one if you're in the area! Tell 'em 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' sent you!"

Some people have questioned whether "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" presents Redamak's in a negative way. The Mitchells drive past the Redamak's billboard and in the next scene stop at a burger joint where they sidle up to a nearly empty bar and get a burger and fries flocked by flies. In the next scene, the family is shown comically vomiting over the highway overpass.

Rowe claimed on social media the burger joint that induced vomiting was not intended to be Redamak's.