Redamak's makes an appearance in Netflix's 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines'

For the second time in the last few weeks, a locale on the south shore of Lake Michigan has been featured in a major Hollywood movie.
Just a few weeks after Gary was a setting in the new "Mortal Kombat" movie, the new Netflix flick "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" featured a billboard from Redamak's in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The roadside burger restaurant in Harbor Country is a summer staple for many Northwest Indiana residents and Chicagoans who make their way to Southwest Michigan's pristine Lake Michigan beaches.
Its landmark "Bite into a Legend" and "The Tradition Continues" billboard appears in the animated kids' movie, which tells the story of a Michigan family that drives to California to take misfit teen and aspiring filmmaker Katie Mitchell to film school but on the way runs afoul of evil robots trying to take over the world.
Redamak's owner Chuck Maroney said the iconic burger joint at 616 E. Buffalo St. was contacted in 2019 about its billboard appearing in the movie.
"We are excited for this opportunity and feel very fortunate to be included in this movie," Maroney said. "We have not had the opportunity to see the movie yet, but are looking forward to seeing our billboard on the big screen."
Twitter users were enthusiastic with posts like "While watching 'The Mitchells vs The Machines' (my friend) caught this billboard for LEGENDARY burger joint REDAMAK'S in New Buffalo, Michigan nearby where I live! Well deserved shout-out, thanks," and "Was that a Redamaks billboard? Love that place!"
Michael Rianda, the director of "The Mitchells vs The Machines," tweeted that Redamak's was included for the sake of verisimilitude in the movie about an Apple-like tech launch that leads to robot domination of the world.
"The story behind Redamaks in our movie: (co-writer and co-director) Jeffery Rowe loved it and it was a Michigan staple — where the Mitchells are from. We wanted to use real places so the world would feel more authentic. We thought Redamak's would be an easy get — it was not," he posted.
Rianda wrote that he had trouble connecting to Redamak's, and when he did, "The owner was skeptical — but finally let us put that beautifully authentic billboard in as a shout-out to folks in Michigan. It's a great burger place, so go down and grab one if you're in the area! Tell 'em 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' sent you!"
Some people have questioned whether "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" presents Redamak's in a negative way. The Mitchells drive past the Redamak's billboard and in the next scene stop at a burger joint where they sidle up to a nearly empty bar and get a burger and fries flocked by flies. In the next scene, the family is shown comically vomiting over the highway overpass.
Rowe claimed on social media the burger joint that induced vomiting was not intended to be Redamak's.
"Hahaha, no not at all, we love Redamak's! It’s just unfortunate editing proximity," he posted.
Many fans of the legendary burger topped with Velveeta cheese celebrated its cameo in the movie.
Posts included "they've got a Redamak's appearance early on. Small town burger place in New Buffalo, MI ... Always have to stop on my way to Chicago," and, "I have the new Netflix family movie running in the background for some noise and was not expecting to see a restaurant I grew up going to pretty regularly getting called out like this," and "My favorite bit was the dedication to Michigan institution Redamak’s, a burger one can only ever eat when exiting the state."