Redevelopment design underway after Round the Clock closes

Carmel-based developer Hageman Group is working to finalize the design for the new Linc development in downtown Valparaiso that will replace the Round the Clock restaurant that closed Sunday after 43 years.

Round the Clock sold the property to the private real estate investor, which is looking to build 121 apartments with ground-level retail and restaurants along Lincolnway.

Demolition of the Round the Clock building will likely begin in August or September.

The developer plans to invest $27.5 million in the project, Valparaiso Director of Development George Douglas said. The city initially announced it would be a $37 million project but that estimate includes a parking garage the city will build in conjunction with it, the actual final cost of which is not yet known.

"At this point, the developer's design team is finalizing the overall building design," Douglas said. "What we are doing as a redevelopment commission is working with a design consultant for the parking garage for the project."

The new development will help pay for the partly-public parking garage, which would likely have four to four-and-a-half decks and be partly subterranean. It will likely end up with 320 to 360 spaces.

"The biggest thing is for the consultants on The Linc to coordinate with the design of the parking garage to have synergies," Douglas said. "We ultimately want the design of the parking garage to fit in with the historic downtown."

The top decks of the parking garage would be reserved for Linc residents, and Hageman Group will pay for the maintenance and operation of those spaces, Douglas said. The lower decks would have free public parking where people would be able to park for about two hours.

"In a big city, they can charge for parking garages," he said. "In our case, it's more to promote the use of public parking downtown."

The final cost of the parking garage is not known because no final decisions have been made regarding the size, number of spaces, facade or other features, Douglas said.

The biggest design issue that's being worked out is the 13-foot difference in elevation between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard as the property slopes significantly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.