Refresh Facility Services sanitizing medical offices and workplaces across the Region
Refresh Facility Services sanitizing medical offices and workplaces across the Region

Portage-based Refresh Facility Services has been working overtime to clean and sanitize medical offices and other workplaces throughout Northwest Indiana during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Brown founded the commercial janitorial company 26 years ago. Refresh Facility Services specializes in cleaning the medical offices that have become the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis but also offers office water and refreshment services, such as vending machines, coffee machines, micro markets and snack boxes.

"I just saw a niche in medical offices," he said. "It requires a different level of cleaning for health care. You have to disinfect light switches, doorknobs and often overlooked places."

Clients include Franciscan Health, Porter Regional Hospital and the LaPorte Cancer Center. The coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in demand, both from new clients and existing customers requesting more frequent cleanings or the disinfecting of workplaces where people tested positive for coronavirus.

"We know from the CDC's recommended guidelines that droplets from coughs can stay airborne for two hours," Brown said. "We wait double the time before wiping down and disinfecting counters, doors and other surfaces. Our people wear the appropriate personal protective equipment and are trained."

Founded in 1994, the company serves Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties in Northwest Indiana. It's been working with more essential businesses during the pandemic.

"Whether it's a car dealership, attorney's office ... we provide the same level of service we do to health care providers," Brown said. "Some customers are having us clean several times a day, especially on touch points. While the general public has gone home, those that are left are making sure their sites are cleaned and disinfected."

Brown expects COVID-19 will have a long-lasting impact on cleanliness and sanitization of workplaces.

"I expect this will lead to higher levels of cleanliness, especially in the spring and fall peak flu season," he said. "People are going to want full disinfections before they go back to work, and then I think everything will be held to a higher standard."

In addition to serving the rising demand for its janitorial services across the Calumet Region, Refresh Facility Services has been donating masks and meals to those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, including health care workers at Porter Regional Hospital, EMS workers in Porter County, and police in Hammond, Valparaiso and Michigan City.

"We're fueling our heroes on the front lines," Brown said. "We strongly believe in charitable giving especially giving back in this time of need."

Refresh Facility Services also gave "morale bags" to all its employees. They included snacks, drinks and toilet tissue.

"We want to thank our employees for their loyalty and dedication during this challenging time," Brown said. "This particular virus is pretty tough, but we give (workers) the tools and the training. We're very grateful for our employees, who are hardworking in very tough times. They show up every day, day in and day out, and keep us all working. We're thankful for that."

