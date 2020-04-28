Refresh Facility Services sanitizing medical offices and workplaces across the Region

"Whether it's a car dealership, attorney's office ... we provide the same level of service we do to health care providers," Brown said. "Some customers are having us clean several times a day, especially on touch points. While the general public has gone home, those that are left are making sure their sites are cleaned and disinfected."

Brown expects COVID-19 will have a long-lasting impact on cleanliness and sanitization of workplaces.

"I expect this will lead to higher levels of cleanliness, especially in the spring and fall peak flu season," he said. "People are going to want full disinfections before they go back to work, and then I think everything will be held to a higher standard."

In addition to serving the rising demand for its janitorial services across the Calumet Region, Refresh Facility Services has been donating masks and meals to those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, including health care workers at Porter Regional Hospital, EMS workers in Porter County, and police in Hammond, Valparaiso and Michigan City.

"We're fueling our heroes on the front lines," Brown said. "We strongly believe in charitable giving especially giving back in this time of need."