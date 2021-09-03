Regal Beloit factory auctioning off manufacturing equipment in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Regal Beloit plans to auction off manufacturing equipment as it shuts down its aerospace bearings plant in Valparaiso.

The former McGill Manufacturing aerospace plant at 2300 Evans Ave. was once one of Valparaiso's largest employers with 1,500 workers. But it's been laying off employees and winding down operations since Wisconsin-based Regal Beloit International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 2018 went on strike in the summer of 2019 over rising out-of-pocket health care costs.

Industrial auctioneer the Branford Group will liquidate machinery, machine shop and material handling equipment at the plant in an online auction between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The online sale will include vertical machining centers, vertical mills, grinders, band saws, drill presses, hydraulic presses and other industrial equipment.

"Over 1,000 lots will be available from their 80,000-square-foot operation in Valparaiso," the Branford Group said in an auction list. "The online auction will include featured items such as Cincinnati Grinders, a Large Quantity of QC & Inspection Gauges, Pallet Racking, Forklifts, Complete Machine Shop, Hardinge Lathes & More — an excellent opportunity to purchase quality equipment and tools at a fraction of the cost."