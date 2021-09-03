Regal Beloit factory auctioning off manufacturing equipment in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Regal Beloit plans to auction off manufacturing equipment as it shuts down its aerospace bearings plant in Valparaiso.
The former McGill Manufacturing aerospace plant at 2300 Evans Ave. was once one of Valparaiso's largest employers with 1,500 workers. But it's been laying off employees and winding down operations since Wisconsin-based Regal Beloit International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 2018 went on strike in the summer of 2019 over rising out-of-pocket health care costs.
Industrial auctioneer the Branford Group will liquidate machinery, machine shop and material handling equipment at the plant in an online auction between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The online sale will include vertical machining centers, vertical mills, grinders, band saws, drill presses, hydraulic presses and other industrial equipment.
"Over 1,000 lots will be available from their 80,000-square-foot operation in Valparaiso," the Branford Group said in an auction list. "The online auction will include featured items such as Cincinnati Grinders, a Large Quantity of QC & Inspection Gauges, Pallet Racking, Forklifts, Complete Machine Shop, Hardinge Lathes & More — an excellent opportunity to purchase quality equipment and tools at a fraction of the cost."
Interested buyers can inspect the equipment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at the factory in Valparaiso.
McGill founded the factory 116 years ago. It made a number of different products over the years, including electric light and wiring products, golf clubs, Venetian blinds, pull-chain switches and switches for washers, dryers, ovens, blenders, fans and power tools.
Most recently, it produced bearings for a variety of military and civilian aircraft such as Air Force One, the Apache Block III attack helicopter, the V-22 Osprey, the F-35 Lighting fighter jet, the AH-1 Cobra and the AH-1 Thunderbolt Warthog.
About 170 workers went on strike in 2019, and the company opted to close the helicopter and airplane bearing plant after the two sides could not reach an agreement.
Regal Beloit plans to shift its bearing manufacturing operations to a plant in Monticello that is not unionized.
For more information about the auction, visit www.thebranfordgroup.com and search for Regal Beloit.