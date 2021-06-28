Regal Beloit factory lays off more workers as it winds down

VALPARAISO — Regal Beloit continues to lay off workers at the aerospace bearings plant it's in the process of shutting down.
Rex Walkup, Valparaiso chairman at International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 2018, said the aerospace plant at 2300 Evans Ave. laid off more workers in May and June, with the next big round of layoffs slated for July 30.
Only a few dozen workers remain at the plant long run by McGill Manufacturing, which was founded in Valparaiso 116 years ago and was once the city's largest employer with 1,500 workers. Walkup said workers have been filling the last remaining orders for the Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter.
Over the years, the plant has made bearings for a number of aircraft, including Air Force One, the Apache Block III attack helicopter, the V-22 Osprey, the F-35 Lighting fighter jet, the AH-1 Cobra and the AH-1 Thunderbolt Warthog.
"We felt like we've done so much for this country," Walkup said. "Without being part of the military we were helping the country. When I graduated from high school, the Vietnam War was ending and I missed being drafted so I didn't have to go to Vietnam. But we've been supplying the military for years. We check everything multiple times and have very high standards. There are soldiers' lives in those helicopters."
Regal Beloit chose to close the plant after a protracted strike in 2019 in which it couldn't reach an agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represented about 170 workers. Now-President Joe Biden had voiced support as a candidate for the workers, who objected to steep increases to out-of-pocket health care costs the company proposed.
The helicopter and airplane bearing plant in Valparaiso is currently scheduled to close for good in September, but that date could be pushed back.
"When the door closes, I can go home knowing I did my part," Walkup said.
Regal Beloit will shift its bearing manufacturing operations to a nonunion plant in downstate Monticello.
Workers at the Valparaiso plant have been getting new jobs or going back to school to learn new skills, such computer numerical control so they could work at more automated modern factories.
"There are some older guys where they're stuck between a rock and a hard place because they're not quite at that retirement age and won't be for another 10 years or so," Walkup said. "People should hire them. They're knowledgable."
McGill was founded in 1905. It made a wide array of products over the years, including electric light and wiring products, golf clubs, Venetian blinds, pull-chain switches and switches for washers, dryers, ovens, blenders, fans and power tools.
"It's been in the community for more than 115 years," Walkup said. "There will never be another McGill. People will say years later, 'McGill, they made great bearings.'"