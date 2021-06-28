Regal Beloit factory lays off more workers as it winds down

VALPARAISO — Regal Beloit continues to lay off workers at the aerospace bearings plant it's in the process of shutting down.

Rex Walkup, Valparaiso chairman at International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 2018, said the aerospace plant at 2300 Evans Ave. laid off more workers in May and June, with the next big round of layoffs slated for July 30.

Only a few dozen workers remain at the plant long run by McGill Manufacturing, which was founded in Valparaiso 116 years ago and was once the city's largest employer with 1,500 workers. Walkup said workers have been filling the last remaining orders for the Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter.

Over the years, the plant has made bearings for a number of aircraft, including Air Force One, the Apache Block III attack helicopter, the V-22 Osprey, the F-35 Lighting fighter jet, the AH-1 Cobra and the AH-1 Thunderbolt Warthog.

"We felt like we've done so much for this country," Walkup said. "Without being part of the military we were helping the country. When I graduated from high school, the Vietnam War was ending and I missed being drafted so I didn't have to go to Vietnam. But we've been supplying the military for years. We check everything multiple times and have very high standards. There are soldiers' lives in those helicopters."