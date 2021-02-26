Regal Beloit merging with Rexnord power transmission manufacturing arm

Regal Beloit decided last year to close a 110-year-old factory in Valparaiso, laying off 160 to 170 workers, after workers went on strike because of high out-of-pocket health care bills. It has been winding down operations there as it consolidates its manufacturing at a non-union factory in Monticello downstate. It is maintaining a product return location and research and development center in Valparaiso.

The company said the new deal will increase its geographic and end-market diversity, accelerate new product development, improve its digital services and create value for shareholders. The consolidated is expected to result in an annual cost savings of $120 million per year.

"This transaction provides clear and compelling value for Rexnord shareholders through ownership in a combined company with enhanced scale and significant growth opportunities," said Todd Adams, chairman, president and CEO of Rexnord. "Regal is committed to investing in the continued growth of its power transmission business, and we are confident the PMC platform and team are a perfect fit to accelerate their strategy."

Rexnord will continue to maintain its water management business that will remain based in Milwaukee.

Regal Beloit will remain headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.