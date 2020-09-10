Regal Beloit to close 110-year-old Valparaiso plant next year, lay off 86 workers following strike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In May, Regal Beloit America plans to permanently close a helicopter bearing factory that's been a major employer in Valparaiso for more than a century after workers went on strike last summer.

The Wisconsin-based company warned the state of Indiana in Workers Adjustment Notification Act, or WARN notice, that will lay off all 86 remaining employees at the long-running aircraft bearing plant at 2300 Evans Ave. when operations cease around May 31. The first layoffs will begin around Nov. 9, when the plant closing will start.

Regal Beloit warned the Indiana Department of Workforce Development it plans to lay off six more employees on Nov. 27, another eight on Dec. 30, and one more on Feb. 26. The bulk of the layoffs — 67 in total — will take place around May 31.