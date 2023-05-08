A Region artist who's done murals across Northwest Indiana and the state was picked to do a public artwork at a Chicago Transit Authority station he used to use as a kid growing up in the city.

Tom Torluemke, a Chicago native who lives in Dyer, was selected to install an artwork on the Lawrence main stationhouse in the Uptown neighborhood on the far North Side. Mayumi Lake, David Lozano, William Conger and Alice Hargrave also were picked to create artwork at the Argyle, Berwyn and Byrn Mawr stations as part of the CTA's public artwork program to create an attractive environment for commuters.

It's installed more than 70 public artworks — many are mosaics, sculptures and art glass pieces — at bus stations and all eight rail lines. It's tapped many internationally renowned artists, including many from the Chicago metropolitan area.

“Public art has always been an important part of the CTA and the communities we serve,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. “We are looking forward to seeing what creative and dynamic artwork these artists will create for our new beautiful and fully accessible stations.”

Torluemke was selected to liven up the Lawrence station on the Red Line that will be rebuilt by the end of 2025.

"We're really excited. We had been applying for the CTA for a long time," he said. "We were just thrilled when we were selected. The Lawrence station was the icing on the cake. When I was a kid, we used to visit my dad's mother at Leland and Broadway. We'd go to the station to spend time with her and visit all the time. It was happenstance, but it made me nostalgic."

He remembers it being a mixed neighborhood, with a large number of Native Americans in the community.

"It was a struggling community where people worked hard to survive," he said. "It instilled a lot of empathy as a human being being around there. It was a lot of food for thought."

The neighborhood has changed over the years, and Torluemke plans to meet with residents at community meetings to find out what artwork they would like to see there.

"A lot of times with projects as competitive as this, as far as content, the artist has to have an idea right from the start," he said. "The artist doesn't get money for the initial idea and only gets paid if it's picked up. This is a better way to do it. They pick you up on the quality of your work and put trust and faith in you to meet with the community, such as to pick the exact spot in the station. That helps you come up with something for the community."

The CTA has installed some world-class art at El stations throughout the city, Torluemke said.

"It's a great program. It's hard for artists to survive, but big public projects pay a decent amount of money. And the art will be there for a long time, maybe 100 years. Your extended family can come see it. Your name is there. You secure a spot in the public art world. It's what artists like, to be seen by a lot of people."

Torluemke works in several mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture and installations. His work was recently exhibited in the "Fearsome Fable – Tolerable Truth" solo show at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. He also recently curated "Sense and Sensibility: Poetry in Painting" at South Shore Arts in Munster with his wife and longtime curatorial partner, photographer Linda Dorman; they previously ran Uncle Freddy's Gallery in Hammond and Highland.

He's long taught at South Shore Arts as well as at the North Shore Art League, the American Academy of Art, the School of the Art Institute and Valparaiso University.

The graduate of The American Academy of Art in Chicago has exhibited his work at the South Bend Museum of Art, the Brauer Museum of Art, the Chicago Cultural Center, the Hyde Park Art Center and the Co-Prosperity Sphere in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

He's done a number of murals over the years, including in Hobart, East Chicago, LaPorte, Andrean High School, the Indianapolis International Airport, the Indianapolis Marion County Public Library and Purdue University Northwest. Indianapolis commissioned him to do the mural "Simple Pleasures" for the 46th Super Bowl at Lucas Oil Stadium, and South Shore Arts had him do "The Huggling Wall" at Substation No. 9 in downtown Hammond.

"We submit to a lot of projects," he said. "I was very happy to be selected by the CTA and very surprised when I learned I had a connection to the station."

He's done a number of public art projects, including mosaics and murals.

"Murals make for civic pride. It makes people reminisce about the past and contemplate the future. It connects people through narrative, stories of triumphs and struggles, the messiness and glory of life."

He remembers taking the bus when he was young to the Montgomery Ward department store and seeing artists painting a mural at the long-since-razed Cabrini-Green public housing complex. He got off the bus at an early stop to watch them paint the mural. It turned out to be the notable muralist William Walker and his assistants.

"They were barbecuing and having fun," he said. "I was inspired by the giant painting. It meant something. It moved me, and ever since then I wanted to paint a big mural."

He got a chance to paint a mural at a Baptist church in Chicago right out of art school and continued to painting them, in addition to doing visual art in other media.

He was drawn to the visual arts since childhood. As a kid, he lived in the same house with a great-uncle, Fred Stegmann, who was deaf and mute but didn't know sign language.

"In order to communicate back and forth, we communicated through images," he said. "I learned that they could convey emotions, like sadness and happiness, much later. I was first drawing stick figures, making the figures out of ovals, rectangles and other shapes. He drew and was teaching me how to draw. I didn't know it was unusual. It seemed natural."

He's had a number of influences, including Goya, Van Gogh and the German Expressionists.

"I work in a range of styles. A large portion of my art is sociopolitical or humanistic. It addresses the messiness of how we operate for good or bad. I usually do people interacting with some sort of environment, a natural environment. I draw a lot of inspiration from my family and wife. A lot of times my family stands in the scene are characters."

His favorite medium is watercolor because it dries quickly, but he also paints in oil and acrylics. He's working on upcoming exhibits, including a show in August at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art in Chicago.

He expects to complete the CTA piece in late 2024 and intends to start meeting with the community this summer.

"I plan to meet a lot of people and go to the library and do research," he said. "I want the people to be satisfied with the work and take ownership of it. I want it to be representative of the community."

