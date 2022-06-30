Region artist to exhibit work in Bloomington

Northwest Indiana artist John Willems will be exhibiting his work in a show in Bloomington, his first exhibition outside the Region.

The Accrete Art Collective will showcase his work as part of a group show at Arts Alliance Center in College Mall in Bloomington. The "Fluffy & Airy" exhibit revolving " around simplicity of thought, nature, and form" opens on July 8 and runs through August 6.

Willems creates paintings with spray paint, often featuring Buddhist deities or Buddhist themes.

"I was influenced a lot by spray painting I see around the area, on trains and in Gary," he said. "I'm influenced a lot by local graffiti artists, Jean-Michel Basquiat and the New Mexico artist Thomas Vigil who paints religious imagery. I learned how to spray paint from his videos but funnily enough use it to paint Buddhist iconography. It's fast. It doesn't need an application. It's fast-drying. You don't need to be as careful as with an oil painting. With graffiti, you can make something beautiful quick, which is what I like about spray cans."

The Bloomington exhibit will feature a painting Willems did of Tara, a Buddhist deity who liberates souls from suffering.

"She's a prankster deity known for mercy and compassion as well as simplicity and playfulness," he said.

His artwork is often informed by Buddhism, which he practices at the Empty Circle Zen Group that meets every week at the First Unitarian Church of Hobart.

"My painting is an an extension of my spiritual practice," he said. "I was really struggling after the passing of my father and just looking for answers. I found the medication group and it help me process and learn how to work with the circumstances I've been given and express myself with art. Buddhism is rewarding. It gives you control over your life and direction. Meditation grounds you and helps you stay present in your life. For me, it helped me see grief didn't have to dictate who I am and who I become. You have the choice of becoming who you want to me."

He often meditates to clear his head and find calm.

"It's become a big part of my life to help me with my anxiety, sadness and healing," he said. "It gives you a presence. It gives your grief some space. Although it is a religion, it's a great path you can follow whether you're a Christian, atheist, agnostic or believe in anything. Meditation helps you be present in the moment."

He strives to express what he learns through practicing Buddhism in his art, which has been displayed at the Chesterton Art Center and Green Door Books in Hobart.

"This is a first for me exhibiting outside of the Region," he said. "It's a cool place, a cool collective and a great creative community. I just hope my work can impact as many people as possible."

