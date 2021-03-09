Region attorneys honored as Indiana Super Lawyers

Multiple attorneys from across Northwest Indiana were honored as "Super Lawyers" this year.
The Super Lawyers publication releases an annual list of the Hoosier state's top lawyers based on peer nominations, peer evaluation and independent research, claiming it represents the top 5% of attorneys in the state.
Steven L. Langer of Langer & Langer in Valparaiso ranked among the Top 50 Super Lawyers for 2021 based on peer recognition and professional achievement.
Honorees from Northwest Indiana this year include Michael E. O'Neill, Robert J. Dignam, Kathleen M. Erickson, Marian C. Drenth, Kelly K. McFadden and Michelle Burchett of O'Neill, McFadden & Willett in Schererville; Richard F. McDevitt of McDevitt Mediation Center in Merrillville; Daniel L. Freeland of Daniel L. Freeland & Associates in Highland; Bradley P. Clark of Clark & Associates in St. John; Adam J. Moore and Gregory J. Tonner of Moore & Patelli in Merrillville; and Shelice R. Tolbert and Michael E. Tolbert of Tolbert & Tolbert Law Firm in Gary.
Kenneth J. Allen, Robert D. Brown, Bryan L. Bradley, Andrew T. Tkacs II and Christopher R. Hansen of Kenneth J. Allen Law Group in Valparaiso and Merrillville all were named Super Lawyers in 2021, as were Daniel A. Gioia, Alfredo Estrada and Paul A. Leonard Jr. of Burke Costanza & Carberry in Valparaiso.
Other awardees from the Calumet Region include Brett Galvan of Galvan Law in Hebron; Anthony C. Novak, Nicholas Otis and Mark A Lienhoop of Newby Lewis Kaminsky & Jones in LaPorte; J. Douglas Angel of the Law Offices of J. Douglas Angel in Munster; Debora Lynch Dubovich of Levy & Dubovich in Merrillville; John M. Acosta Jr. of Acosta Law Office in Valparaiso; Courtney C. Smith of Smith Legal Group in Chesterton; Jared R. Tauber of Tauber Law Offices in Schererville; Caleb S. Johnson of Caleb S. Johnson Law in Schererville; Kyle Lawrence of Garan Lucow Miller in Merrillville; Kevin C. Smith of Smith Sersec in Munster; David Holub of the Law Offices of David Holub in Merrillville; Alan Kus at Johnson & Bell in Crown Point, and John E. Hughes of Hoeppner Wagner & Evans in Merrillville.
Indiana's 2021 Super Lawyers also include Timothy S. Schafer, Timothy S. Schafer II and Todd S. Schafer of Schafer & Schafer in Merrillville, as well as Leon Sarkisian, Arman G. Sarkisian, and Katherine Sarkisian of the Sarkisian Law Firm in Merrillville and Portage.
Super Lawyers at Eichorn & Eichorn in Hammond include Robert J. Feldt, James L. Hough, Tyler A. Stephen, Louis W. Voelker III, Alyssa D. Stamatakos, and David C. Jensen, while honorees at Langer & Langer in Valparaiso include Robert Langer, Jon F. Schmoll and Tara M. Worthley. Barry D. Rooth and Holly S.C. Wojcik at Theodoros & Rooth in Merrillville also received the honor, a distinction that law firms sometimes feature on their websites and other marketing materials.