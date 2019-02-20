The Indiana Chamber of Commerce's Best Places to Work in Indiana list includes 125 businesses for the second straight year, 40 of which weren't on the list last year.
“After 14 years of the program, it’s great to see such continued growth and new interest,” Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “We are encouraged by employers embracing the importance of self-evaluation combined with employer feedback and then utilizing that information to further strengthen their organization.”
Winning companies represent nearly 30 cities and towns across the state. In addition to Indianapolis, multiple winners hail from Bloomington, Carmel, Chesterton, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Michigan City and Muncie.
The ranking of the companies on the list will be unveiled April 30 at an awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
Top companies in the state were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. The Best Companies Group, which handled the selection process, oversees similar programs in 25 other states.
Winners were selected from four categories: small companies of between 15 and 74 U.S. employees; medium companies of between 75 and 249 U.S. employees; large companies of between 250 and 999 U.S. employees; and major companies with 1,000 or more U.S. employees. Out-of-state parent companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees are in Indiana. The 2019 Best Places to Work in Indiana companies range in Hoosier employee count from 15 to more than 1,800.
Hall of Fame companies are those that have been named a Best Place to Work in Indiana at least 60 percent of the year's the program has existed — nine out of the program's 14 years.
Program participants receive an evaluation identifying strengths and weaknesses, based on employee surveys.
Region businesses in three categories earned a place on the 2019 Best Places to Work in Indiana list.
Small Companies (15 to 74 employees)
• General Insurance Services, Michigan City
• Lakeside Wealth Management, Chesterton
• Peepers by PeeperSpecs, Michigan City
• Starin Marketing, Chesterton
Large Companies (250 to 999 employees)
• Centier Bank, Merrillville (Hall of Fame)
Major Companies (1,000-plus employees)
• Edward Jones, statewide (Hall of Fame)
• Horseshoe Casino, Hammond (Hall of Fame)
For more information on the Best Places to Work program, visit www.bestplacestoworkIN.com.