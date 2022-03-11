Region city pops up in 'Jeopardy!' clue

Whiting, the city on the lake, came up in a "Jeopardy!" question Thursday.

Contestants on the popular, long-running game show got the clue "Whiting is a suburb of Chicago but is in this state, not Illinois."

Karson Leperi, an engineer from Beaverton, Oregon, gave the correct answer of Indiana, after beating Hannah Langhoff, a medical editor from Chicago, and eventual winner Maureen O'Neill from New Hampshire to the buzzer.

"It's a great show, and it's great anytime we get positive recognition and publicity," said Tom Dabertin with the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce.

While Whiting is not merely a bedroom community — it's home to the largest inland oil refinery in the United States, the WhoaZone inflatable water park at the popular Whihala Beach on Lake Michigan and the national Mascot Hall of Fame — many residents do commute to Chicago for work.

"It's clearly a suburb," he said. "Many people that live in Whiting and Robertsdale commute into the city. It's been a real draw from Illinois in recent years. It's part of the suburban area that's more than a bedroom community with the lakefront, downtown and festivals."

Much of the national attention Whiting gets comes from Pierogi Fest, which has garnered media coverage from PBS, the Travel Channel, the Food Network and the Wall Street Journal. So it's nice to see Whiting just get a general shoutout, Dabertin said.

"It's a civic pride thing," he said. "For a small town, it's a big deal when you get any positive mentions nationally. I think it's a great positive."

"Jeopardy!" has been on the air since 1964. It's won record 39 Daytime Emmy Awards and was ranked by TV Guide as one of the 60 greatest shows in American television history. It's currently viewed by an average of 9.2 million households.

"I thought it was great to see the little city by the lake recognized on 'Jeopardy!'" said Joel Bender, the owner of Mind Benders puzzles & games on 119th Street in downtown Whiting. "It's phenomenal to see it on the national stage. We do draw from Chicago. We're more than Pierogi Fest. We have the Mascot Hall of Fame, the oldest movies theater in Northwest Indiana and a lot of history like with the Rockefeller and Carnegie buildings. A lot of things are happening in this little town."

Bender was glad to see the contestant get the answer right.

"It's a good feeling to see it on there," he said. "We're the first town across the border after Hammond. It's nice to see Whiting on the big stage."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.