Region comic book shops to celebrate Free Comic Book Day Saturday

Comic book shops across the Region and south suburbs will be giving out free comic books on Free Comic Book Day Saturday.

Participating shops in Northwest Indiana include Creative Comics at 216 E. Main St. in Griffith, Screaming Monkey Comics on 21 Ridge Road in Munster, Happy Day Comics at 3537 Orchard Drive in Hammond, Zone Comics and Games at 18107 Dixie Highway in Homewood, Amazing Fantasy in Tinley Park and Amazing Fantasy Books & Comics in Frankfort.

This year, free comics include Archie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Captain Underpants, Doctor Who, The Amazing Spider-Man, Stranger Things, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avengers/X-Men, Electric Black, Enemies, Equilibrium, Fuzzy Baseball, It Won't Always Be Like This, Max Meow, Sonic the Hedgehog, Street Fighter Masters, Tex in the Land of the Seminoles and Winchester Mystery House Hundred Year Curse.

DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, Image, Valiant and other major publishers are all offering books. They serve all ages, including titled geared toward kids and more mature comics intended for an adult audience.

It's the biggest event in the comic book industry, in which a wide selection of free comics are offered on the first Saturday in May in the belief there's a comic for everyone's taste. The idea is to draw people to their local comic book shops to see what they have to offer.

More than 2,300 comic book shops across the country participate in the event, giving out free comics to anyone who comes in.

“Every year, we strive to bring fans a memorable Free Comic Book Day experience. We’re looking forward to returning to the traditional first Saturday in May event date and hope fans will visit local shops to celebrate what we hope will be one of the best FCBD events yet,” said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. “The variety of this year’s comic book selection is really exciting. There’s something for every kind of fan, from the long-time reader to the comic book curious. We know comic book retailers are looking forward to treating everyone to a day of fun and discovery, so we hope fans will safely visit their comic shops to celebrate.”

For more information, visit freecomicbookday.com.

