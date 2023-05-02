Region comic book shops will celebrate Free Comic Book Day Saturday with artist appearances, sales, auctions and of course free comic books.

Comic books across the country will give out 44 comic book titles. People can snag copies of comics like The Umbrella Academy, Star Trek, Star Wars/Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Conan the Barbarian, Red Sonja, DogMan and the League of Misfits, Fright Night, Animal Crossing, Street Fighter and Smurfs.

Superhero titles this year include Spider-Man/Venon and Avengers/X-Men mashups. There's also Madballs vs. Garbage Pail Kids, Runscape and The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle for Pumpkin King that expands on the universe of the Tim Burton film.

“Every year, we strive to bring fans a memorable Free Comic Book Day experience, and we know comic book retailers are looking forward to treating everyone to a day of fun and discovery, so we hope fans will visit their local comic shops to celebrate,” said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. “The variety of this year’s comic book selection is really exciting! There’s something for every kind of fan, from the long-time reader to the comic book curious.”

In Northwest Indiana, participating comic book shops include Tenth Planet in Schererville, Screaming Monkey Comics in Munster, Creative Comics in Griffith, Happy Day Comics in Hessville and Galactic Greg's in Valparaiso.

Tenth Planet, which is also celebrating its 35th anniversary, will have an auction and invites people to grab all the free books they can carry on "the best day of the year."

Creative Comics in downtown Griffith will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It will offer specials, raffles and a choice of three free comic books.

Happy Day Comics in Hessville will have artist Matthew Hansel who will be doing sketches and selling his art.

Comics artist Jason Howard will appear at Galactic Greg's, which is offering 25% off. Howard has worked on comics like Trees, Cemetery Beach, Super Dinosaur, The Astounding Wolf-Man and Big Girls. He's worked with industry legends like Warren Ellis and Robert Kirkman.

For more information, visit freecomicbookday.com.