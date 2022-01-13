 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region companies competing for Coolest Thing Made in Indiana honor
Region companies competing for Coolest Thing Made in Indiana honor

Region companies competing for Coolest Thing Made in Indiana honor

Bats hang on display at the Hoosier Bat Co. in Valparaiso.

Region manufacturers are in the running for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest.

Belstra Milling Co. in DeMotte, Hoosier Bat in Valparaiso, Toyota Material Handling Heavy Duty in East Chicago and Vermette Machine Co. Inc. are vying in the competition. The public can vote on online.

Toyota Material Handling Heavy Duty produces high-capacity core IC pneumatic forklifts that can haul loads of up to 30,000 pounds.

Vermette Machine manufactures keg jockeys used to move and stack 160-pound kegs of beer.

Belstra makes NatureServe duck starter/grower to provide nutrition such as antioxidants, probiotics and prebiotics to young ducks and geese.

Since 1991, Hoosier Bat Co. has crafted wooden baseball bats that were previously used in Major League Baseball and are widely used in amateur baseball, including at the collegiate level.

The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Competition is styled like a March Madness bracket. The contest is a single-elimination tournament in which winners advance to the next round by winning the public vote online.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is trying to highlight all the different products manufactured in the Hoosier State, one of the top manufacturing states in the nation.

“We hope to hear from Hoosier makers of all kinds of things. From well-known products to cutting-edge items and those truly unique that not everyone may know is made here. We want to spotlight them all,” Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar said.

The top four finalists in the contest will get prizes, such as a trophy and an appearance on the IN Chamber podcast.

For more information or to vote, www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.

