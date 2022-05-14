Region companies honored for attention to safety

Sixty Northwest Indiana construction companies were recently honored for their outstanding performances in safety and project excellence at the Construction Awards Banquet held in Merrillville by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and the Construction Advancement Foundation.

The banquet is a celebration of the most outstanding achievements in construction and safety over the past year. NWIBRT’s awards focus specifically on safety and CAF’s awards focus on multiple areas of construction performance and project outcomes.

Awards were given to a variety of firms based on topics like safety performance figures, jobsite innovation, collaborative efforts to improve construction, professional development and more. Representatives from NIPSCO, Cleveland-Cliffs, Cargill, Franciscan Health, and many other leading companies were in attendance.

“One of the things that’s often overlooked about NWI construction is how much work companies do regarding safety. It’s a task that never stops. Not even for a moment. Companies here in our region make a dedicated effort to refine their safety practices across some of the most challenging projects. That’s why NWIBRT is proud to honor these companies. They adhere to a standard well above what’s expected, and that elevates our entire regional construction profile,” said NWIBRT Safety Committee Chair and Cargill Health & Safety Manager Rick A. Foor.

“We’re always impressed by the ingenuity and quality found throughout projects in our region. There are many truly amazing craftspeople and contractors here and we’re proud to honor their achievements,” said Dewey Pearman, executive director of CAF. “Every day, these award-winning firms are laying the foundation for the future of our communities and they’re leading the way for other firms in the construction industry.”

2021 NWIBRT safety award recipients

Contractor of the Year

• Solid Platforms, Inc.

Company of the Year

• Falk-PLI

Owner Excellence in Leadership

• BP

• Cargill

• NIPSCO

Innovation Award

• Tonn and Blank Construction

• Falk-PLI

Outstanding Craft Persons Safety Leader Award

• Mark Abshire, Tonn and Blank Construction

• Robert Arrezola, Korellis

• Dan Bielski, Sargent Electric Company

• Tim Carey, Stevenson Crane Service, Inc.

• Jason Clemons, Fluor Constructors

• Tom Curran, Sargent Electric Company

• Derik Donohue, Superior Construction

• Stan Gawlinski, Total Mill Services, Inc.

• Josh Greco, DLZ Industrial

• Scott Gregory, Valdes Engineering Company

• David Higgins, Hard Rock Concrete Cutters, Inc.

• Jordon Jacob, Fluor Constructors

• Dave King, F.H. Paschen

• Zak Kormendy, Sargent Electric Company

• Joe Matunas, Total Mill Services, Inc.

• Josh McCarty, Milestone Contractors North

• Scott Meltzer, Falk-PLI

• Nick Messmer, Total Mill Services, Inc.

• George Nisiewicz, The Pangere Corporation

• Jeff Nix, Falk-PLI

• Cate Pfeiff, Cargill

• Will Price, Barton Malow Company

• Roy Sammons, DLZ Industrial

• Mike Shepperd, Milestone Contractors North

• Dan Slager, BMWC Constructors Inc.

• Ronnie Uylaki, Barton Malow Company

• Jim Webber, Stevenson Crane Service, Inc.

• Jeff Wengel, Superior Construction

• Brian Whitaker, Korellis

• Dave Wolski, Stevenson Crane Service, Inc.

Roger Walters Award

• Dan Kvachkoff, Solid Platforms, Inc.

Certificates of Appreciation

• Jim Arendas, Construction Advancement Foundation

• Rick A. Foor, Cargill

• Brian Fordon, Valdes Engineering Company

• Kaley Kostelnik, Total Safety U.S., Inc.

• Shoji Nakayama, Purdue University Northwest

Recognition Award

• Barton Malow Company

• Calumet Lumber, Inc.

• Central Rent-A-Crane, Inc.

• Continental Electric Company

• EMCOR Hyre Electric

• Executive Construction Inc.

• K2 Industrial Services, Inc.

• Morrison Construction Co.

• Rieth-Riley Construction Co., Inc.

• Sargent Electric Company

• Superior Construction

• The Pangere Corporation

• Tonn and Blank Construction

• Tranco Industrial Services, Inc.

Achievement Award

• ACMS Group, Inc.

• BMWC Constructors Inc.

• DLZ Industrial

• Fluor Constructors–Suncoke

• Hard Rock Concrete Cutters, Inc.

• Hasse Construction Co., Inc.

• Meade Industries

Excellence Award

• Advanced Engineering Services

• Amex Nooter LLC

• AMS Mechanical Systems

• Brock Industrial Services LLC

• Code Red Safety

• Falk-PLI

• Fluor Constructors-Cargill

• Griffin Dewatering Midwest

• Luse Thermal Technologies

• Meccon Industries, Inc.

• Middough Inc.

• N.A. Logan, Inc.

• One Way Safety

• Orbital Engineering, Inc.

• Petrochem Insulation

• R. J. Mycka, Inc.

• Solid Platforms, Inc.

• Stevenson Crane Service, Inc.

• Superior Engineering LLC

• Thatcher Foundation

• The Ross Group, Inc.

• Total Mill Services, Inc.

• Valdes Engineering Company

2022 CAF award winners

Contractor of the Year

• Commercial Contractor of the Year: Tonn & Blank Construction

• Industrial Contractor of the Year: Hasse Construction

• Specialty Contractor of the Year: Falk-PLI

• Highway Contractor of the Year: Rieth-Riley Construction

• Professional & Engineering Service of the Year: DLZ Industrial

Excellence in Professional Development

• The Pangere Corporation

Projects of the Year

• Industrial/Capital Project of the Year: Hasse Construction, Corbion Caravan Ingredients

• Public Works Project of the Year: Hasse Construction, East Chicago Sanitary District

• Commercial Project of the Year: Tonn & Blank Construction, Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

• Highway Project of the Year: Superior Construction, INDOT 80/94-US 41 & SR 912

