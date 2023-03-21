A Lake County company was recognized as one of the largest wood manufacturers in the country.

The 2023 FDMC 300 list recognized 19 Indiana companies as among the largest cabinet, furniture, millwork, office store fixture and component manufacturers in North America.

“Indiana is proud to be ranked as a top producer for so many wood products and to supply a large number of Hoosiers with good paying hardwood manufacturing jobs,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “Wood is a renewable resource and provides a stability and quality to furniture like no other.”

Saco Industries in Lowell ranked 175th on the list, with $39.6 million in sales last year. It employs 350 workers.

Overall, the hardwood industry supports 70,000 jobs across the Hoosier State and has an estimated annual impact of more than $10 billion.

MasterBrand Cabinets in Jasper ranked first in the state and third in North America with $3.3 billion in sales.

“MasterBrand is proud of its Indiana roots, which can be traced back nearly 70 years to Celestine, Indiana,” said President and CEO Dave Banyard. “As a company, our purpose is building great experiences together and that would not be possible without our dedicated associates who make beautiful, functional and unique cabinets every day.”

Jasper-based Kimball International, Huntingburg-based OFS Brandsand Goshen-based Genesis Products also ranked in the top 35.

Cabinetworks Group, American Woodmark Corp., Dorel Industries, MJB Wood Group and Quanex North American Fenestration also have at least one Indiana plant and rank among the 25 largest in North America.

"This industry is an incredible asset for Indiana agriculture," said Chris Gonso, ISDA's Hardwood Program manager. "Many of our Hoosier companies have been on the FDMC list for many years, which shows how strong this industry is for economic potential in the agricultural industry."