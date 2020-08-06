Region construction firms honored for work, safety

Multiple Region construction firms were recently honored for their work and safety records by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and the Construction Advancement Foundation.
“Companies in NWI are sharing, not keeping secrets, when they learn something new about safety,” said Don Bull, NWIBRT Executive Committee chairman and NIPSCO director of outage management and systems engineering. “They’re always improving, and the results keep everyone safer on the job. We’re proud of all of our award recipients and congratulate them.”
More than 60 companies were recognized during the annual event that 700 people would normally attend were it not for the coronavirus.
“Our winning companies have demonstrated repeatedly they’re not content with mediocre. They want to be the best and they want to develop projects that have a lasting impact on our region. We’re proud of their hard work and proud to celebrate their achievements,” said Dewey Pearman, executive director of the Construction Advancement Foundation.
Here's a roundup of some of the winners:
• The Pangere Corp. won CAF's Commercial Contractor of the Year for its work on the new $42.8 million Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, the $4.1 million St. Catherine Hospital infusion center in East Chicago, and a $1.5 million interior renovation of an Aldi’s supermarket in Valparaiso.
• Hasse Construction Co. was named CAF's Industrial Contractor of the Year for its work on the $12 million walking beam furnace project at ArcelorMittal, Burns Harbor, a $2.2 million project for Cargill Pacman, a $2.1 million specialty powder warehouse for Cargill, and a $1.8 million expansion of a NIPSCO substation in Munster. The firm won Industrial Capital Project of the Year for the project at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor and Public Works Project of the Year for the $11 million Bulldog Park buildout in Crown Point.
• Reith-Riley Construction Co. was awarded CAF's Highway Contractor of the Year for its work on a $60 million Indiana Toll Road project, the $2 million Lake County Community Crossings project, and the $2.3 million Willowcreek Road project in Portage.
• Tonn and Blank Construction earned CAF's Commercial Project of the Year for the $34 million Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA project.
• K2 Industrial Services earned NWIBRT's Contractor of the Year award.
• Cargill won NWIBRT's Owner Excellence in Leadership award.
• Total Safety U.S. Inc. received NWIBRT's Company of the Year award.
For more information, visit cafnwin.org or nwibrt.org.
