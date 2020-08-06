Region construction firms honored for work, safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Multiple Region construction firms were recently honored for their work and safety records by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and the Construction Advancement Foundation.

“Companies in NWI are sharing, not keeping secrets, when they learn something new about safety,” said Don Bull, NWIBRT Executive Committee chairman and NIPSCO director of outage management and systems engineering. “They’re always improving, and the results keep everyone safer on the job. We’re proud of all of our award recipients and congratulate them.”

More than 60 companies were recognized during the annual event that 700 people would normally attend were it not for the coronavirus.

“Our winning companies have demonstrated repeatedly they’re not content with mediocre. They want to be the best and they want to develop projects that have a lasting impact on our region. We’re proud of their hard work and proud to celebrate their achievements,” said Dewey Pearman, executive director of the Construction Advancement Foundation.

Here's a roundup of some of the winners: