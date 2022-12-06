Region country singer scores hit with 'Union Man' song

DEMOTTE — Nate Venturelli works a union job as a welder for NIPSCO.

He hails from a union family: His father was a United Steelworkers local president at the mill in Riverdale.

One day he got off of work, cracked open a few beers, started strumming on his guitar and wrote a song from the heart about the union life.

Venturelli’s country song “Union Man” has proven to be a big hit. It’s gotten airplay on Country Radio 105.5 from Chicago to South Bend, WIVR Country 101.3 FM, iHeart 98.3 FM, Y Country 97.5 FM, Q Country 102.9 FM and 89.1 FM. It’s been viewed on YouTube more than 75,000 times and streamed online more than 200,000 times.

It’s allowed the DeMotte resident to open for Travis Tritt, Diamond Rio, Rodney Atkins, Joe Nichols, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jerrod Niemann, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker and Chris Cagle. At Hammond’s Festival of the Lakes this summer, he opened for Darius Rucker and Jackson Dean, who just had a number-one hit last week.

“It’s been incredible,” Venturelli said. “I’ve got to play with some big names I grew up listening to. It’s been surreal. I’ve probably been listening to Travis Tritt longer than everybody, and I got to meet him and open for him on my birthday.”

Venturelli regularly plays at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, the Hobart Art Theater, County Line Orchard, the bygone Room and other local venues in Northwest Indiana, as well as many festivals like the Lake County Fair, Dyer Fest and Griffith’s Rock ‘n’ Rail Festival. He’ll take the stage this summer at the CMA Fest in Nashville and Country Thunder Wisconsin in Twin Lakes, the largest country music festival in the Midwest.

He recently won the JMA Rising Star of the Year Award at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“It’s crazy, man,” he said. “I’ve always dreamed about going up there and stepping onto that stage but never imagined it would be for an award.”

He started learning how to play guitar about four years ago and did his first show at a Schererville Police Department benefit two years ago. He was inspired by 1990s country musicians he loved like Tritt, Alan Jackson and Brooks and Dunn, as well as the more recent performer Luke Combs.

“I’d like to do it for a living,” he said. “I don’t want to be the biggest guy. I just want to be known.”

Venturelli joined a union was he was 19 and has been a union member for more than a decade.

“I love it,” he said. “I’ve been a pipefitter for seven years. It’s the best job I’ve ever had. It’s interesting. The benefits are good. The pay is good.”

He’s a member of USW Local 12775 in Porter and said he’s grateful to the union for what it provides.

“The company can’t take advantage of us if we stick together and get what we ask for,” he said. “We can get a fair deal. We don’t get pushed around by the company.”

His song “Union Man” pays tribute to his grandfather Larry Venturelli, who spent 31 years in the union. He drove trucks for the Acme Steel mill in Riverdale that’s now owned by Cleveland-Cliffs and served as president of USW Local 1053.

“Besides being a dedicated and effective union representative, Larry was also a community activist and supporter of the military personnel that were in harm’s way,” said USW International President Dave McCall, who worked with Venturelli. “During the Gulf War he helped organize several efforts to support the troops, including raising donations for ‘care packages’ that were sent to our men and women in the Middle East.”

Larry Venturelli, a Schererville resident, died from a heart attack at the age of 54 in 1992. His grandson has heard many family stories and seen many pictures of him over the years.

“I’ve been hearing about him my entire life,” Nate Venturelli said. “He is a very caring, hardworking guy. His coworkers said he’d be very proud of the song.

He wrote the song at home after getting off work one day and seeing his grandfather’s picture on the fridge.

“I wanted to write a tribute to him,” Venturelli said. “He’s a standup guy who always took care of everybody. He’s a big family man. I heard from a guy he worked with that if he didn’t know the answer to a question, he’d always go and find it.”

Venturelli first wrote the song’s chord progression, which turned into the chorus. Soon he was penning verses.

“I started off with a beer on a Thursday or Friday when I saw his picture in my kitchen. I was just sitting and drinking a little,” he said. “I think it’s a relatable song in a Region full of union dads and grandfathers and moms.”

“Union Man” has resonated with union members across Northwest Indiana, who often request it on 105.5 FM.

“Nate has a huge union following. His single ‘Union Man’ about the story of his grandfather’s life as a union steelworker has gotten recognition and support from the AFL-CIO and unions from around the country,” said manager Garry Flanagin with G4 Music Group. “The lyrics to the song are what hits home with union members. Nate’s story of his grandfather growing and becoming a union member relates to union members with similar stories of union families and is an inspiration to the wonderful life the unions provide to families. It inspires the youth to seek the trades as a life and career opportunity.”

Venturelli has since written eight songs that will be released either as a whole album or singles. They often address working-class themes.

“I just preach about blue-collar unions across America,” he said. “I do it through songs. If we all stick together, the employers can’t take advantage of you and you get a fair contract. I also like the brotherhood of it and the unity.”

Many fans who turn out to his shows are union members. Unions like the USW have posted the song on social media. It can be heard on 42,000 AMI jukeboxes across North America.

“I never would have imagined it would take off like it did,” Venturelli said. “I thought maybe it would get 500 views on YouTube.”

For more information, visit nateventurelli.com, facebook.com/nate.venturelli and facebook.com/nateventurelli.music.