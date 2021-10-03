Region designer showcases bridal collection at Chicago Fashion Week

She's been drawn to vintage fashion since she was a kid, even creating her own carhop uniform.

"My mom kept all of her clothes from the 1960s and 1970s," she said. "I would go downstairs and try on all her clothes. I took up sewing at the age of 5."

Fashion has inspired Paswinski her entire life. She studied apparel design at Purdue University and did a fashion internship in New York City.

"My whole life I've been passionate about design," she said. "It was an intense major. There's a lot of labor and a lot of math so the clothing fits."

She aspires to design clothes for all women.

"Plus-sized women are now 70% of the market," she said. "I really try to work for them. That's the majority of women. My goal has been to move more toward that. There should be wide availability of great fashion in all sizes."

Her design business has been growing by word of mouth.