Region drivers keep on trucking through coronavirus crisis, keeping groceries on the shelves

Joe Mariano, a UPS driver from Crown Point, has been wiping down the inside of his truck with so much bleach these days the words on the buttons are starting to blur.

He scrubs and sanitizes the truck and the fading buttons in the cabin at the start of every shift, wears a mask at work and drives through eerily empty streets and largely vacated highways.

While much of the Region and America works from home during a global pandemic that has infected more than 3 million people worldwide, Mariano and other truck drivers have kept the country going by making vital deliveries of food, groceries, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, toilet paper and many other essentials. In Mariano's case, he's been hauling more home exercise equipment like stationary bikes, weight sets, yoga mats and home gyms.

"Some of the most common products are Rogue Echo bikes, Schwinn Airdynes and weight sets for people stuck at home," he said. "If people are buying $1,000 bikes, they must be pretty committed to working out at home."

Hauling goods to sheltered residents during the COVID-19 public health crisis has been a surreal experience. So few people are around on the highways and Chicago's normally bustling streets it can feel post-apocalyptic.