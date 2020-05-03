Region drivers keep on trucking through coronavirus crisis, keeping groceries on the shelves

Joe Mariano, a UPS driver from Crown Point, has been wiping down the inside of his truck with so much bleach these days the words on the buttons are starting to blur.
He scrubs and sanitizes the truck and the fading buttons in the cabin at the start of every shift, wears a mask at work and drives through eerily empty streets and largely vacated highways.
While much of the Region and America works from home during a global pandemic that has infected more than 3 million people worldwide, Mariano and other truck drivers have kept the country going by making vital deliveries of food, groceries, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, toilet paper and many other essentials. In Mariano's case, he's been hauling more home exercise equipment like stationary bikes, weight sets, yoga mats and home gyms.
"Some of the most common products are Rogue Echo bikes, Schwinn Airdynes and weight sets for people stuck at home," he said. "If people are buying $1,000 bikes, they must be pretty committed to working out at home."
Hauling goods to sheltered residents during the COVID-19 public health crisis has been a surreal experience. So few people are around on the highways and Chicago's normally bustling streets it can feel post-apocalyptic.
"It's been just mind-blowing," Mariano said. "There are few cars on the road. It's almost all trucks. It's way emptier than it was even after 9/11. You don't see lines of jet planes flying over the city on their way to Midway. There used to be a steady line and now it's very noticeable when there's even a single plane. I drive through Chinatown a lot, and there used to be a lot of people going to the restaurants. Now they're completely dark. It's surreal."
It's also been a challenging time for truck drivers in Northwest Indiana and beyond, even though many homemade signs have cropped up along highways and bridges thanking them for their service and offering words of encouragement. Truck stop restaurants have closed to dining in, to the point where the Federal Highway Administration has had to allow food trucks to serve rest stops. Truck stop lots are overflowing because volumes have shrunk, leaving many long-haul truckers waiting for their next job.
DAT Freight & Analytics estimates loads have plummeted 32.5 percent since January after an early spike during the mad rush to stock up at grocery stores last month. Trade associations have warned about the potential of carrier layoffs or independent owner-operators having trouble finding loads to haul.
Additional protection
Truck drivers also are trying to stay safe while out on the road. The Illinois Trucking Association on Thursday donated 50,000 masks from the Department of Homeland Security at the I-80/1-294 Lincoln Oasis just across the state line in South Holland.
“The trucking industry in Illinois employs more than 300,000 hardworking men and women. That’s 1 out of every 16 jobs in the state,” Illinois Trucking Association Executive Director Matt Hart said. "Face masks have been difficult for many drivers to find, especially with Illinois’ new requirement for face coverings in public. These masks will provide truck drivers with additional protection during the coronavirus pandemic while they safely deliver the groceries and medical supplies that Americans need each day.”
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Indiana Motor Truck Association and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division provided 1,000 cotton face masks to drivers Friday at a rest park on I-94 near Michigan City.
“The Indiana Motor Truck Association is thankful to have these federal and state partnerships that allow us to come together to provide masks and other items where we can," IMTA President Barbara Hunt said. "There are 3.5 million professional truck drivers on the road that deliver life’s necessities."
'Hard to get a nice hot meal'
John Mares, a long-haul trucker from Joliet who used to drive for Toys-R-Us but now hauls pallets for the food industry, said life as a trucker has been stressful of late with shrinking volumes resulting in crowded truck stops as drivers with nowhere else to go wait around for their next load.
"People are lined up along interstate exits and shelters," he said. "It's hard to find places to park at night now, let alone find somewhere to eat. Texas Roadhouse is giving truckers free meals. But when you're in a semi truck you can't just go through a drive-thru. Good cooked meal restaurants aren't open. Guys are eating ramen and soup and doughnuts or something like that. It's hard to get a nice hot meal with potatoes."
Following stay-at-home orders in Indiana and elsewhere, truck stops have closed dine-in restaurants where truckers often take breaks to rest and recharge but continue to offer quick bites like hot dogs on heating rollers that are no longer self-serve in many places. Love's Travel Stops, which has truck stops in Gary, South Holland, DeMotte and Plymouth, has put a number of new health and safety protocols in place.
"At all of our locations, we’ve implemented numerous measures, including vigorous and frequent cleaning/disinfecting protocols and installed Plexiglas screens at checkouts," Love's Media Specialist Caitlin Campbell said. "We have also taken proactive steps to help limit exposure and spreading of the virus by changing our food and beverage options and by practicing social distancing with each other and our customers. We are complying with government mandates across the country, including those requiring closure of dining areas and the provision of food for drive-thru and carryout only. We are keeping customers informed of our protocols on our website and social media platforms."
Love's truck stops are trying to minimize social interaction with mobile pay, digital receipts and mobile shower check-in.
"As an essential business, we are increasing current labor hours and hiring efforts to help ensure that we have enough staffing to maintain the vigorous cleaning protocols, to which we are committed, and the now full-service deli, coffee and fountain drink stations," she said.
Pilot Company, which operates Pilot and Flying J truck stops in Gary, Highland, Lake Station, Highland, Burns Harbor, Hebron and Remington, has kept its 780 locations open, providing gas, showers, laundry, restrooms and food to long-haul truckers. The company is now offering its 28,000 employees "thank you pay" of $2 more an hour to all hourly team members, a free meal during every shift and 14 days paid time off for recovery for quarantined workers.
“We are extraordinarily grateful to the everyday heroes that are working tirelessly to provide the care, services and supplies we need,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Co. “We sincerely appreciate our incredible team members for their hard work and commitment to keep our more than 780 travel centers open and clean to safely serve drivers. More than ever, it is essential that we work together to support our communities, the industry and professional drivers to help keep North America moving.”
Staying safe
Trucking companies and their clients also have taken precautions, such as taking their temperatures when they make deliveries.
"You see a lot of truckers out there wearing masks wherever you go," Mares said. "They're wearing masks. They're wearing gloves wherever they go to be safe. When you're out there behind the steering wheel, you've looking out for yourself, and you're looking out for everyone else. With the virus going on, you're worried about yourself and your family's safety. Being a truck driver, you have a sense of brotherhood and courtesy between truck drivers. Without trucks, nothing moves. It makes me feel good knowing I'm helping somebody."
Truck stops, truck yards and other facilities have tried to make it safe for truckers still out on the road by putting up Plexiglas barriers, putting hand sanitizer on everything and encouraging social distancing.
"They've really stepped their game up," Mariano said. "But one of the biggest challenges right now is keeping everything clean and staying safe. I share a truck that's being professionally cleaned, but that I clean before every shift with bleach, Lysol and rags. You have to wipe everything down and disinfect it to get rid of the germs."
The company is providing them with masks and enough bleach water to sanitize everything in the cabin and at the start of the shift. Truckers everywhere also seem to be taking it seriously, Mariano said.
"In a truck stop, everyone's wearing a mask, which surprised me," he said. "Everyone's washing their hands in the bathroom, which is crazy. You normally don't see that."
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.