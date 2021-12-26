Region economy recovering from pandemic with unemployment at 20-year-low

And prices have been creeping up.

"Inflation has been something that we've just had to roll with. We had a short period of time where we were looking for more staff, but we're at a very comfortable level right now," Mauch said. "We love seeing workers across the country organizing and asking more from their employers. We believe that a rising tide lifts all ships."

But it's not necessarily smooth sailing from here on out.

"In 2022, we're expecting the supply chain to be even more sketchy than 2021, just like 2021 was worse than 2020," he said. "We're going to keep rolling with the punches and make adjustments as needed."

Doc's BBQ has been able to reopen all four of its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison. Challenges remain.