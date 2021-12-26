Region economy recovering from pandemic with unemployment at 20-year-low

Northwest Indiana's economy has been recovering from the pandemic with employment in the Gary metropolitan area falling to just 3.2% last month.
The Calumet Region's economy has been growing while Northwest Indiana has been gaining population for the first time in years.
"The Region’s economy has mostly recovered from the pandemic, even if that recovery remains shaky and uneven for some industries," Indiana University Northwest Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said. "Workers have generally adapted to and benefited from the labor market tightening, while some firms continue to wrestle with the economic changes."
Unemployment in Northwest Indiana fell to a 20-year low of 3.7% in October. That's helped drive up wages and boost workers' spending power but left some business owners in a pinch.
"The labor market continues to remain tight," Pollak said. "While this is good news for workers, for employers it means needing to find new and creative ways to either attract workers or operate with fewer workers."
He said the pandemic has changed the way people work.
"From the perspective of workers, we are seeing the strongest labor market in several decades," he said. "There is significant wage growth, particularly in lower-paying positions, as well as an expansion of traditional and less traditional benefits like being able to work remotely. Fewer workers are being forced to take on multiple jobs to make ends meet. These changes will strengthen our workforce, raise the standard of living and provide greater disposable income for workers to spend in the Region."
Inflation has eaten somewhat into workers' increased wages.
"While inflation has accelerated recently, it’s partly offset by two factors. First, prices were depressed for much of the pandemic and some of the recent rise is simply returning to pre-pandemic trends," he said. "Second, part of this inflation is due to rising wages, particularly for lower-income workers. When inflation is accompanied by rising wages there is less cause for immediate concern. For example, we are seeing record retail sales this season, which suggests that incomes are rising fast enough to outpace inflation, at least for now. However, from the perspective of firms, rising wages and other costs may eat into profit margins."
Supply chain issues also have posed a problem, Pollak said.
"Delays and disruptions of the supply chain continue to challenge companies and will likely linger into 2022," he said. "We are seeing shifts towards greater reliance on domestic and local sources where possible. While this often means higher input prices, it also means greater reliability and ultimately the widening and strengthening of our domestic supply chain."
The Region's economy has been shifting and evolving, he said.
"Despite Northwest Indiana’s background in manufacturing, there are now twice as many people employed in the combined sectors of retail trade and leisure and hospitality as in manufacturing," he said. "In addition to being a major source of employment, the nature of employment in these sectors is undergoing fundamental changes in response to the pandemic. It will be important to watch how the employment mix, as well as compensation, across industries changes in the coming year."
But the coronavirus continues to loom over the Region.
"How the economy of Northwest Indiana develops in the coming year still depends on what happens with the pandemic," Pollack said. "If the coronavirus fades into the background of daily life, we can probably expect a strong economic recovery driven by rising aggregate demand from labor market conditions that are favorable for workers. However, if we continue to see a resurgence of the coronavirus, in the form of omicron or some other variant, then we can expect economic uncertainty and inconsistent growth which fluctuates with the spread of the virus."
Businesses adapting to new realities
Businesses in Northwest Indiana continue to adjust to the pandemic.
"Although I think we still have a lot of pandemic to survive, business has been pretty steady," Grindhouse Cafe owner Gabriel Mauch said. "We're constantly looking at COVID numbers at the state and county level."
Grindhouse has maintained a healthy volume of traffic at its coffee shops in Griffith and Whiting. Its toughest issue has been keeping provisions stocked.
"The supply chain has probably been the biggest thorn in our side as a business. Many things have gone in and out of availability," Mauch said. "Most of our packaging and paper goods have doubled in price and they're lower quality. We've seen shortages in just about any category."
And prices have been creeping up.
"Inflation has been something that we've just had to roll with. We had a short period of time where we were looking for more staff, but we're at a very comfortable level right now," Mauch said. "We love seeing workers across the country organizing and asking more from their employers. We believe that a rising tide lifts all ships."
But it's not necessarily smooth sailing from here on out.
"In 2022, we're expecting the supply chain to be even more sketchy than 2021, just like 2021 was worse than 2020," he said. "We're going to keep rolling with the punches and make adjustments as needed."
Doc's BBQ has been able to reopen all four of its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison. Challenges remain.
"The hospitality industry has faced unprecedented challenges over the last 22 months, and it looks like we are not quite out of the woods yet," co-owner and Chief Barbecue Officer Brent Brashier said. "Labor shortages, supply chain issues, skyrocketing commodity prices have all created a difficult environment. Positivity has what has kept us going and our company is making a choice to focus on solutions to the challenges that are ahead. At Doc’s we ask every team member to choose their attitude every day when they walk through the door. My outlook is the same: positive. While challenges still lay ahead, we have navigated the hardest part and we will continue to seek creative solutions to remain positive and focus on future growth."
Expect the unexpected
The Region's economy has been improving from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, when nearly one out of five Northwest Indiana residents were at least temporarily out of work. But stumbling blocks remain, Strack & Van Til CEO Jeff Strack said.
"From a 35,000-foot level, it appears that the Northwest Indiana economy is recovering nicely from the depths of the pandemic," he said. "From the traffic on the roads, to filled parking lots of shopping plazas and full restaurants, people are excited to get out and spend money. But all is not as rosy as it appears. Unfortunately, there are still many challenges facing businesses, including the grocery industry. The labor market, supply chain bottlenecks, shortages and inflation are all creating headaches and challenges in our daily lives. It feels like each one of these areas just adds to the next one in a circular rotation. Higher labor costs equal higher supply costs equal higher prices that lead back around to higher wages."
While shortages remain, manufacturers are catching back up to consumer demand, Strack said.
"We should start to see the supply chain issues lessen in the back half of 2022 as long as companies are able to hire employees and the virus doesn’t take an unexpected turn to the worse," he said. "Companies will slowly begin to rebuild their labor pool and get their supply chain improved; this will slowly lead to better conditions at the retail level. The grocery industry is optimistic to be back to pre-pandemic conditions to start 2023."
Inflationary pressures however continue to hit Strack & Van Til, which operates more than 20 supermarkets around Northwest Indiana.
"The November inflationary food number was highest increase in the food industry in 39 years," Strack said. "While inflation will remain elevated for the coming months, we do expect it to slow down as we head through 2022 but some of the inflationary pressures will be more long term. With the labor pool being extremely tight, businesses will need to continue to offer competitive compensation packages and other non-traditional incentives to keep and attract employees. These wage increases will result in some of the increased costs being passed onto the consumer resulting in higher prices."
Strack & Van Til also has struggled to find enough employees. It's held company-wide job fairs and even offered incentives like sign-on bonuses.
"Government officials are predicting unemployment to return to pre-pandemic level by the end of 2022, but the question is how will businesses struggling today for employees ever get back to past staffing levels?" Strack said. "Businesses will need to continue to invest in more innovation through technology and automation to help fill the labor void. The aging pool of baby boomers and their feelings toward working changed during the COVID pandemic resulting in fewer people available to work. At any given point this year, Strack & Van Til is around 450 to 550 positions short and that is very concerning for a business that focuses on providing a great customer experience."
Labor woes will have a ripple effect, especially on the logistics industry that brings groceries to the supermarket shelves.
"Another long-term pressure is in the trucking industry," Strack said. "It is estimated that the trucking industry is short 80,000 drivers and with current trends could balloon to 160,000 by 2030 leading to even higher transportation costs, according to the American Trucking Association. While fuel costs may come down, the cost to deliver goods will continue to be expensive for the time being. An example in our industry is fresh produce. In many cases, transportation costs from the West Coast cost more than the actual product cost on the trailer."
Consumers will have to adjust. People for instance might buy more chicken instead of costlier meats and opt for cheaper pasta instead of meat, Strack said.
"It will be interesting to watch how the consumer reacts to these inflationary times and what changes do they make to fit their current budget, especially in lower-income households," Strack said. "In past times, consumers have tended to trade down to less expensive items, buy more items on sale, more house-brand items and refrain from buying discretionary items like seafood, floral and other non-essential items in the store."
Given all the upheaval in the economy during the still-evolving coronavirus pandemic, Strack said it's been difficult to predict the future.
"Good luck figuring that out. The one thing that we have seen during this pandemic is to expect the unexpected," he said. "Regardless of the future of COVID and these current challenges, NWI is poised to do many great things in the coming year, which is good for everyone."