Region family anchors Culver's in Lake County

HAMMOND — The Terpstra family has brought six Culver's restaurants to Northwest Indiana, which now has nearly a dozen Culver's overall.

The Wisconson-based chain has a cult following with its butter burgers, cheese curds, custard, fried cod sandwiches, coleslaw and other Midwestern fare. It just opened its latest fast food restaurant at 7905 Cabela Drive by Cabela's just off the Borman Expressway in Hammond last week.

The Terpstras started with a Culver's restaurant in Lansing and have grown to have a footprint across Northwest Indiana, with the latest coming to a location by the Indianapolis Boulevard exit off the expressway.

"I drove by this site, and I looked way in the back and I thought I saw a broken-down sign," Fred Terpstra said. "This was a swamp. I rolled up my pant legs. I had good shoes on. I walked through the water and the muck. All the way in the back was a sign broke in half. I put it together, and I got a phone number off that."

The site required extensive prepping to get it ready for development.

"We brought in 375 truckloads of fill," he said. "That's how much it took to get this place up to street level. We told every contractor we could talk to that we were looking for some fill. This was the place to bring it to. They kept it coming, kept it coming. We had a bulldozer here. Every time we got 10 loads or so we leveled it out. And that's how we got the site ready."

Founded in 1984, Culver's has grown to more than 870 locations across the country, including in Highland, Hammond, Merrillville, Schererville, St. John, Crown Point, Valparaiso, Portage, Chesterton, LaPorte and Michigan City.

The Terpstras own the six Lake County locations.

"I had a vision in 2006," Fred Terpstra said. "I thought if I could make all these restaurants 12 minutes apart, I thought that would work. With the first one in Lansing, I was just trying to make a dollar to pay for my kid's education. If you go from here to Highland, it's about seven minutes. If you go from Highland to St. John, it's about 12. Schererville, it's about 8 minutes. That's how it all worked out, about 12 minutes apart. If we run out, we can run to one of the other locations, pick it up and bring it back."

Terpstra said his plan overcame initial skepticism.

"I was told when I was starting out, 'That's not going to work,'" he said. "But I've been a Region Rat since 1951 and knew it would."

It's a family business his son John Terpstra also has a hand in.

"I am a lawyer by trade," Terpstra said. "When I was training up in Wisconsin to become a franchisee, I was often asked why I would trade lawyering for owning and operating a Culver's restaurant. If you're standing in the kitchen or in the front of the house and you see the wonderful team members, that's the reason I departed law, mostly to be a part of their lives, to hopefully have a positive impact on what they do on a day-to-day basis. A companion to that is our impact on the community. I was born in Hammond. I grew up in Highland. I'm a Northwest Indiana native. I'm a Region Rat. That's what they call it. I'm proud of it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.