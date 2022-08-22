Region farms recognized with Hoosier Homestead award

More than 100 families were honored recently for their longstanding commitment to agriculture.

Five Northwest Indiana farms were among the 106 the earn the Hoosier Homestead Award presented last week at the Indiana State Fair by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.

Northwest Indiana awardees, the year of their founding and the award they received, include:

the Lachner farm, 1922, Centennial

the Maerz-Kloss farm, 1884, Centennial

the Mark farm, 1881, Centennial

the Sullivan farm, 1868, Sesquicentennial

the John Dick & Pollaro farm, 1901, Centennial

The first four are located in LaPorte County; the fifth in Porter.

“Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Crouch, who is Indiana’s secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

“Since the formation of these farms, these families have provided for their communities, our state and the Indiana agriculture industry. It is hard to put into words the value and impact these family farms have on Hoosier agriculture as a whole,” Kettler said. “It is my utmost pleasure to recognize these record number of longstanding families for their hard work in providing the food, fuel and fiber necessary to sustain our state.”

Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,100 families have received the award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.

For this ceremony four Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership. They include, the Speer family farm from Jennings county, the Hartman family farm from Parke county and the Layton Acres, Inc. family farm and the Logan family farm, both from Rush county.

"Hoosier farmers contribute to the economic well-being of our communities and state," said state Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron, the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee and whose district includes the John Dick & Pollaro farm. "It takes hard work and dedication to keep an operation going for over a century, and I congratulate the John Dick and Pollaro Farm on their achievement."

"Owning and operating a farm for over 100 years is no small feat," said state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, who also represents the Porter County awardee. "The amount of time and effort that goes into maintaining a farm is incredible, and I am grateful to have farms like the John Dick and Pollaro Farm in our community."