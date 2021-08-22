Region firms named among fastest-growing by Inc. 5000

Region companies were named among the fastest growing in the country by Inc. magazine.

The magazine puts out the annual Inc. 5000 list to recognize the country's fastest growing privately owned firms. Food and beverage packaging manufacturer MSI Express in Portage ranked 471st nationally after growing by 1,008%.

MSI Express makes packaging for food, beverages, vitamins and pet food at 5900 Carson Drive in Portage. Founded in 2007, MSI Express serves the shelf-stable dry food industry, mainly working on contract for various companies.

Michigan City-based Peepers, which sells reading glasses and sunglasses, placed 3,304th after posting growth of 109%. The fourth-generation family-owned firm, which originally started as an exporter in Shanghai, China and Kobe, Japan, makes stylish glasses that have been endorsed by Oprah.

Peepers has been repeatedly named to the Inc. 5000 list.

The real estate firm @properties, which recently opened offices in Schererville, Crown Point and Valparaiso, also was named to the 5000 list for the 12th time.