Region firms named among fastest-growing by Inc. 5000

Region companies were named among the fastest growing in the country by Inc. magazine.
The magazine puts out the annual Inc. 5000 list to recognize the country's fastest growing privately owned firms. Food and beverage packaging manufacturer MSI Express in Portage ranked 471st nationally after growing by 1,008%.
MSI Express makes packaging for food, beverages, vitamins and pet food at 5900 Carson Drive in Portage. Founded in 2007, MSI Express serves the shelf-stable dry food industry, mainly working on contract for various companies.
Michigan City-based Peepers, which sells reading glasses and sunglasses, placed 3,304th after posting growth of 109%. The fourth-generation family-owned firm, which originally started as an exporter in Shanghai, China and Kobe, Japan, makes stylish glasses that have been endorsed by Oprah.
Peepers has been repeatedly named to the Inc. 5000 list.
The real estate firm @properties, which recently opened offices in Schererville, Crown Point and Valparaiso, also was named to the 5000 list for the 12th time.
“It has been an exciting year for us as we launched our franchise business, added to our technology suite, and outperformed the best real estate market in recent memory,” founder and owner Thaddeus Wong said. “We’re incredibly proud to again be recognized among this impressive list of privately-owned companies, and so grateful to our amazing agents and staff who are integral to our growth.”
Founded in 2000, @properties has grown from a four-person startup to the largest residential brokerage firm in Chicago and the eighth-largest in the country by sales volume. It uses a proprietary technology platform that offers marketing tools and digital services like market insights and transaction management.
The firm now has 3,000 agents at 50 offices in nine states. It closed on a record $16.4 billion in sales last year.
“Thad and I launched @properties with a vision of a different type of real estate company, one built on a culture of collaboration, support and innovation, and we hoped success would follow,” founder and owner Michael Golden said. “To be included on the Inc. 5000 for the 12th time in our company’s 21-year history is a tangible reflection of what we’ve built, which is very humbling.”
Companies on the Inc. 5000 list posted average three-year growth of 543%, bringing in median revenue of $11.1 million. The companies collectively added more than 610,000 jobs over the last few years.
For more information, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.
