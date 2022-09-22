 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region firms to be inducted into Indiana Manufacturers Association Hall of Fame

Munster Steel is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Two Northwest Indiana companies will be inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Association's Manufacturers Hall of Fame.

Konrady Plastics in Portage and Munster Steel Co. in Hammond will be enshrined in the hall of fame at a luncheon on Oct. 19 at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis. BP America in Whiting also will take home an Innovation Excellence Award.

The Indiana Manufacturers Association hosts the annual awards ceremony to "celebrate and recognize the positive achievements made by Indiana's manufacturing community, and to honor their continual commitment toward innovative thinking, community involvement and leadership." It will be headlined with a keynote speech by Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Medical, the manufacturer of minimally invasive medical devices in Bloomington.

This year's hall of fame inductees also include Boyer Machine & Tool Co. of Columbus, Caterpillar of Lafayette, Functional Devices of Sharpsville, Heritage Environmental Services of Indianapolis, My-te Products of Indianapolis and Stone City Products of Bedford.

Other 2022 Manufacturing Excellence Awards recipients include Goodwill Commercial Services of Indianapolis, Cook Group of Bloomington, Angie Holt of Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing in Auburn, Bill Kennedy of Kennedy Tank & Manufacturing Co. in Indianapolis, Mike Lunsford of Dart Controls in Zionsville, Magna Powertrain in Muncie and the Northeast Indiana FAME Chapter Fort Wayne.

For more information, visit indianamfg.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

