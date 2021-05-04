Region flower shops dealing with worst shortages, highest prices they've ever seen

"As soon as we get it, it goes out the door. We keep getting wiped out. The lack of workers has a huge trickle-down effect. With the holidays, it's been a huge stress for us, and we have a hard time getting flowers and keeping up with orders."

Merrillville Florist and Tea Room mainly has adapted by altering arrangements based on what it has available at any given time, substituting different flowers instead of the ones it traditionally uses. It has had to tell customers they might not be able to get the exact same arrangements they're used to buying or explain why an arrangement now costs $10 more.

"We've had to argue over how to get peace lilies," she said. "It's an issue of supply and demand. Don't allow yourself to get stressed out and frustrated with everything that's going on in the world. Come in with a little flexibility. Keep ordering flowers as it will help people get back to work. Keep in mind there are environmental conditions outside of the global pandemic where certain color variations are no longer available."

The floral shop in Merrillville has been doing long-term planning and working with different wholesalers to ensure it can keep supplying customers, especially during busy holidays like Mother's Day.