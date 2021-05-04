Region flower shops dealing with worst shortages, highest prices they've ever seen

As Mother's Day draws near, floral shops and supermarkets across Northwest Indiana have been suffering from flower shortages that have driven up prices and made many popular types of flowers scarce.
Blame it on the coronavirus pandemic.
It's one of the many products — along with toilet paper, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, paper products, meat and semiconductors — for which COVID-19 has disrupted the supply chain.
"A lot of it is based on COVID," said Dave Bryan, whose family owns Bryan's Florist & Greenhouse in Gary and Merrillville. "It's affected suppliers in South America, in Bogota and Ecuador, where workers don't have access to the vaccines. One business we've had a standing order of four cases for 15 years shut down. The grower is gone."
Bryan said it's largely been an issue of staffing at flower farms being greatly reduced.
"Fewer flowers are available," he said. "Prices are substantially higher. I'm estimating about 35% to 40%."
Demand has fallen somewhat as weddings, proms and daddy-daughter dances still haven't been taking place with the same frequency as before the pandemic. But limited supplies of popular flowers like roses remain a problem with major flower-buying holidays like Easter and Mother's Day taking place.
Customers should place orders as soon as possible and be flexible, Bryan said.
"The shortage is very apparent," he said. "The suppliers have gone out of business. The workers are struggling to get back to work. We've had to definitely do different types of designs. We don't see the possibility of this being resolved in the next few months."
The shortages have been so bad Bryan's Florist can't even get the spray paint that's used to tint floral arrangements or give flowers different colored accents because no one is currently making it. Its florists have had to adapt with ribbons and other tricks.
"Our family has been in the floral business for 72 years, and I've been in it for 35," Bryan said. "This is the worst shortage we've ever seen. It's the highest prices we've ever seen. It's the worst availability we've ever seen. This is affecting flower markets in Ecuador, Holland, England and Italy. There's an issue with staffing and logistics worldwide."
Strack & Van Til, the Highland-based chain of 20 supermarkets across Northwest Indiana, also is hit by the shortage.
"There is a flower shortage that is affecting the whole industry," Strack & Van Til Floral Director Jen L. Knoche said. "Due to many flower farms being shut down for a short time in 2020 due to COVID-19, we are just now feeling those effects."
Knoche said Strack & Van Til has responded to the situation by ordering flowers months in advance.
"We have been limited on last-minute orders and specific novelty flowers, however, we have been fortunate to have great vendors who continue to support us during this time with the majority of our product," she said.
Merrillville Florist and Tea Room owner Cindy Lopez said her business has been coping with the lack of flower supply with "energy and enthusiasm."
"We've been creating new designs and working around what's not available, like daisies often aren't now," she said. "It's a challenge to provide customers what they're looking for to bring joy and comfort to their families and loved ones. But we're just thankful to have our jobs."
At the start of the pandemic, many of the flower growers cut their staff with the expectation that demand would plunge, Lopez said. Some closed down temporarily, while others operated with skeleton crews.
But as vaccines spread and economies recovered, the growers — mostly based in South America — found themselves unable to find employees to come back to work.
"They're shorthanded even compared to the restaurant industry," Lopez said. "It's been hard to keep up with the enormous boom we've seen from Easter, Greek Easter and Mother's Day. It wiped out a lot of the product.
"As soon as we get it, it goes out the door. We keep getting wiped out. The lack of workers has a huge trickle-down effect. With the holidays, it's been a huge stress for us, and we have a hard time getting flowers and keeping up with orders."
Merrillville Florist and Tea Room mainly has adapted by altering arrangements based on what it has available at any given time, substituting different flowers instead of the ones it traditionally uses. It has had to tell customers they might not be able to get the exact same arrangements they're used to buying or explain why an arrangement now costs $10 more.
"We've had to argue over how to get peace lilies," she said. "It's an issue of supply and demand. Don't allow yourself to get stressed out and frustrated with everything that's going on in the world. Come in with a little flexibility. Keep ordering flowers as it will help people get back to work. Keep in mind there are environmental conditions outside of the global pandemic where certain color variations are no longer available."
The floral shop in Merrillville has been doing long-term planning and working with different wholesalers to ensure it can keep supplying customers, especially during busy holidays like Mother's Day.
"A trend we've seen during the pandemic is people appreciate art, poetry and beauty more," she said. "People are putting higher significance on the arts, on flowers and on beauty. They want to fill people's hearts with joy by sending flowers and sharing beauty. But there's a global shortage. And we have no idea when it's going to end. There's no end in sight."