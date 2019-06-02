Jaguar models are on display Thursday in the new Jaguar and Land Rover dealership located on West Lincoln Highway in Schererville. The two types of cars are owned by the same company, Jaguar Land Rover.
Range Rovers inside the Jaguar Land Rover dealership on West Lincoln Highway have plates showcasing the name of the dealership in Schererville. One end of the dealership houses Land Rovers while the other end houses Jaguars.
Jaguar apparel is on display Thursday at the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership located on West Lincoln Highway in Schererville. The wall on the opposite side of the room adorns Land Rover apparel as well.
A space is cut out of the wall of the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership for Land Rover apparel at the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership on West Lincoln Highway in Schererville. The location is the first Land Rover dealership in the area.
The front windows of the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Schererville read “Now Open” on Thursday. The newly-built location is the first Land Rover dealership in the area.
Ty Vinson, The Times
A lounge is located in the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership on West Lincoln Highway in Schererville. The location is the first Land Rover dealership in the area.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Jaguar models are on display Thursday in the new Jaguar and Land Rover dealership located on West Lincoln Highway in Schererville. The two types of cars are owned by the same company, Jaguar Land Rover.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Range Rovers inside the Jaguar Land Rover dealership on West Lincoln Highway have plates showcasing the name of the dealership in Schererville. One end of the dealership houses Land Rovers while the other end houses Jaguars.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Jaguar apparel is on display Thursday at the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership located on West Lincoln Highway in Schererville. The wall on the opposite side of the room adorns Land Rover apparel as well.
Ty Vinson, The Times
A space is cut out of the wall of the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership for Land Rover apparel at the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership on West Lincoln Highway in Schererville. The location is the first Land Rover dealership in the area.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Patrons at the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Schererville have the opportunity to sit and build a custom Land Rover. Both sides of the room show different features of Land Rovers and Jaguars.