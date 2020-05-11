Region grocery workers providing lifeline during coronavirus pandemic

"It feels good to help people," he said. "And I'm just thankful I still have a job."

Up for the challenge

Peggy Werner, who has worked at the Highland Strack & Van Til for 16 years, said customers have called so frequently since many — especially the elderly — are coming in less often but stockpiling as much as they can when they do.

"Some people don't want to come in unless they have to," she said. "We're as safe as we can be with gloves, masks and shields so you can't sneeze on someone on the other side. We don't want to get germs, and we don't want to give anybody germs, since you might not even know you have it. We don't want to pass anything on or have anyone give the virus to us."

Werner throws all her clothes in the washing machine as soon as she returns home from a shift.

"We can't take any chances," she said. "You don't know how long it stays on the fabric. We've got to protect ourselves and protect our families at home. We wear masks for eight hours, and it gets hot. Your mouth gets dry. It's just part of life and you have to suck it up."

The long days at the grocery store have been difficult but also rewarding because it's a chance to help others, Rhyne said.