Region gun shops seeing record sales, lines out the door amid COVID-19 outbreak

"We appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this process and unprecedented events," the shop said in a letter to customers. "Rest assured we will be back open for business as usual soon. This move will allow for the more efficient handling of the largest freight shipments that will be arriving and also to consolidate our team and allow them to take some time to be with their families during this period. We realize this is an inconvenience for many customers, and we apologize, but it will more efficiently allow us to handle your product needs today and make for a quicker return to normalcy. As you can imagine, it is always a difficult decision balancing the needs of our guests while being fair to our employees, and we feel this solution allows for both in terms of a more complete selection to view and maintaining work scheduled for our team."