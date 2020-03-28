You are the owner of this article.
Region gun shops seeing record sales, lines out the door amid COVID-19 outbreak
Region gun shops seeing record sales, lines out the door amid COVID-19 outbreak

People wait in a line to enter a gun store March 15 in Culver City, California. In some parts of the U.S., authorities say gun shops aren't essential businesses and should close during stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus. In other places, officials are stopping background checks for concealed carry permits. Elsewhere, city leaders have invoked emergency powers allowing bans on gun sales.

 Ringo H.W. Chiu, Associated Press

During the coronavirus pandemic, Region residents have been stocking up on hand sanitizer, toilet paper, bottled water, guns and ammo.

Gun shops in Northwest Indiana have reported lines out the door, trouble keeping inventory in stock, and many new first-time gun buyers. At least one shop has experienced record sales.

"Please know that we appreciate your patience with extended wait times and lines out the door," South County Guns in Schererville posted on Facebook. "We hope that you will all return to shop with us again when we are not facing record breaking sales days. We'd love to get to know you better."

Gun shops, which were specifically exempted from Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, remain open and busy while much of the rest of the world is shut down.

South County Guns' inventory has gotten so low it's taken to posting on social media whenever it gets new guns and ammunition in stock.

More than 100 people have waited in line outside Westforth Sports in Gary to buy handguns, shotguns, and rifles over the last few weeks.

Westforth Sports in Gary has seen lines out the door over the past few weeks. "The word's getting around that there's nothing left in the gun selection of the chain stores, so more people are coming here," owner Earl Westforth said. "It's been off the charts. We're already busy this time of year because of tax season, and now you go throw the virus on top of that."

"The word's getting around that there's nothing left in the gun selection of the chain stores so more people are coming here," owner Earl Westforth said. "It's been off-the-charts. We're already busy this time of year because of tax season, and now you go throw the virus on top of that."

Customers who might normally buy a single box of 50 bullets and now stockpiling ammo by the case, he said. Many are concerned about the economic fallout of the pandemic that's infected more than 550,000 and killed more than 25,000 people worldwide.

"They're worried if things get worse, so many people are going to be out of work with no savings," he said. "They're worried people are going to be robbing and stealing and want to protect themselves."

Westforth Sports, which has been in business since 1957, has been getting new inventory every single day. Westforth said he's had to advise many first-time gun buyers, including many married couples, on what they might want.

"The main thing is protection," he said. "They don't know what's going to happen or if this is like one of those movies. They want to be prepared."

Brian Smith, the owner of Sportsman's Den in Cedar Lake, said his sporting goods store had a limited gun selection that mostly sold out, though he's since been able to get a few guns back in stock.

"Guns sales definitely went up," he said. "A lot of them are first-time buyers. Distributors are pretty much out. People weren't going crazy but some buyers sounded like they wanted to be able to hunt for food if they had to."

Sheepdog Armory in Crown Point has been so busy it's stopped taking special orders for the time being.

"Most of the distributors have a two-week backlog," owner Ben Martinez said. "Sales have definitely increased with all the uncertainty and panic."

Region gun shops have reported major spikes in sales over the past few weeks.

Blythe's Sport Shop temporarily shut down its Valparaiso location through April 7 to consolidate operations in Griffith to both handle the increased volume in business and give employees more time off during a trying time.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this process and unprecedented events," the shop said in a letter to customers. "Rest assured we will be back open for business as usual soon. This move will allow for the more efficient handling of the largest freight shipments that will be arriving and also to consolidate our team and allow them to take some time to be with their families during this period. We realize this is an inconvenience for many customers, and we apologize, but it will more efficiently allow us to handle your product needs today and make for a quicker return to normalcy. As you can imagine, it is always a difficult decision balancing the needs of our guests while being fair to our employees, and we feel this solution allows for both in terms of a more complete selection to view and maintaining work scheduled for our team." 

Gun shops have been slammed all over the country, both big-box stores and small mom-and-pop shops, said Mark Oliva, director of public affairs at the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The FBI reported a 300% spike in background checks on March 16 and background checks have at least been double what they were at the same point a year ago during the last few weeks.

"A significant spike has been occurring," he said. "What we're seeing is uncertainty and people want to ensure the safety of their loves ones."

Oliva said he strongly encouraged new gun owners to lock up guns in small safes when not in use or on their person.

"We have a lot of people with new guns in their home who are quarantined so we want to make sure they understand the responsibility that comes with a gun and safely storing it," he said. "We strongly recommend new gun owners see qualified instructors to get training and range operators to learn the fundamentals of safety on that firearm."

Concerned about COVID-19?

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

