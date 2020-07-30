Region home sales strong despite lack of homes to sell

“We still have people in Illinois looking to get out because of the higher taxes there. If you are a buyer, the competition with Illinois buyers is a problem. The population loss in Illinois is among the worst in the nation, and the number one reason people are leaving the state is the taxes,” Novak said.

Tiffany Dowling, broker and team leader for the Tiffany Dowling Group with Keller Williams of Northwest Indiana, said the market is “extremely hot now with sellers getting multiple offers within hours of putting their home on the market.

“That’s true of homes selling for $100,000 or $1 million,” Dowling said. “We’re feeling the tension of the buyers. They are making offers they didn’t make a year ago. They are dropping contingencies that are typical of sales contracts, like home inspections and closing cost credits, and being more aggressive.

“Sellers are thrilled because they are getting multiple offers in a short time and with much higher profit than we’ve seen over the past couple of years,” she said. “COVID hasn’t impacted the market yet because the demand is so heavy. We are doing all we can to procure more listings. It’s what most of our meetings are about.