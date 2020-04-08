Region liquor stores now closed, except for curbside pickup

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Anyone who needs a stiff drink or beer to get them through the quarantine won't be able to waltz into their neighborhood liquor store anymore.

Liquor stores initially were deemed to be "essential" when Gov. Eric Holcomb imposed his stay at home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

But his new expanded order Monday excluded liquor stores from the list of essential businesses, so they are no longer allowed to let the public in the doors, as of Tuesday night. They can, however, remain open and provide curbside pickup to anyone still looking to buy booze.

"Liquor stores should be curbside," Indiana Governor's Office Press Secretary Rachel Hoffmeyer said.

The only retail business the public is still allowed to physically enter in Indiana now are grocery stores, supermarkets, supercenters or mass merchandisers with sizable grocery sections like Meijer and Walmart, specialty food stores, farmer's markets, farm and produce stands, convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies, auto sales, auto supply stores, auto maintenance or repair shops, farm equipment stores, construction equipment stores, bicycle shops, hardware stores, office supply stores, pet supply stores, club stores with sizable grocery sections such as Sam's Club or Costco, and supplies stores like Lowe's, Menards and Home Depot.