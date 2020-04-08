You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Region liquor stores now closed, except for curbside pickup
urgent

Region liquor stores now closed, except for curbside pickup

Region liquor stores now closed except for curbside pickup

Northwest Indiana liquor stores are now closed, but they can offer curbside pickup.

 Joseph S. Pete

Anyone who needs a stiff drink or beer to get them through the quarantine won't be able to waltz into their neighborhood liquor store anymore.

Liquor stores initially were deemed to be "essential" when Gov. Eric Holcomb imposed his stay at home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

But his new expanded order Monday excluded liquor stores from the list of essential businesses, so they are no longer allowed to let the public in the doors, as of Tuesday night. They can, however, remain open and provide curbside pickup to anyone still looking to buy booze.

"Liquor stores should be curbside," Indiana Governor's Office Press Secretary Rachel Hoffmeyer said.

The only retail business the public is still allowed to physically enter in Indiana now are grocery stores, supermarkets, supercenters or mass merchandisers with sizable grocery sections like Meijer and Walmart, specialty food stores, farmer's markets, farm and produce stands, convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies, auto sales, auto supply stores, auto maintenance or repair shops, farm equipment stores, construction equipment stores, bicycle shops, hardware stores, office supply stores, pet supply stores, club stores with sizable grocery sections such as Sam's Club or Costco, and supplies stores like Lowe's, Menards and Home Depot.

Any other retail businesses are limited to curbside pickup and delivery during the pandemic that's infected more than 1.5 million people worldwide.

Restaurants are allowed to sell drinks to go, including bottled beer, during the coronavirus outbreak. El Salto, for instance, is selling margaritas to go, while 18th Street Distilling is selling craft cocktails to go. Craft breweries across Northwest Indiana also are offering curbside pickup and — in some cases — home delivery.

How response to COVID-19 progressed in the Region

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts