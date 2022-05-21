Region man wins national Franchisee of the Year Award

A Northwest Indiana business owner who's planning an expansion in the Region won a national Franchisee of the Year Award from The Exercise Coach.

Crown Point resident David Biggs opened an Exercise Coach gym at 2105 Northwinds Drive in Dyer in 2018. The franchisee was honored for performance, leadership and customer relations.

“I am very humbled in receiving this honor. To be recognized as the Franchisee of the Year is a tremendous honor,” Biggs said. "I feel the success is due to the passion of our staff knowing that what we provide to our clients impacts their health and therefore their life in such a powerful way. My goals moving forward are to continue delivering our program and making an impact on people’s health and quality of life."

He previously worked as a sales representative for a manufacturing company for 23 years. Biggs had lost 40 pounds while working at The Exercise Coach in Crown Point, which he ended up taking over after the previous owner decided to move on to new ventures.

Biggs then decided to open his own gym in Dyer and is now planning another location in Northwest Indiana.

Founded in 2000, Exercise Coach now has more than 140 studios in the United States and another 35 in Japan. It offers two 20-minute workouts per week that combine strength and cardio training with the help of robotic exercise technology and personal coaching.

Entrepreneur magazine has ranked the company as the fifth fastest-growing fitness franchise in the United States and the fastest-growing personal training franchise.

The company aims to have 250 gyms in the United States and 100 in Japan by the end of the year.

For more information, visit exercisecoach.com or find the business on Facebook.

