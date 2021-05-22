Region man's Anglophilia has resulted in international audience, books

He's turned his extensive travels across the pond into articles and books filled with tips of where to go, what to see and how to save money.

"It's very expensive to travel there," he said. "There's also a culture shock. While they speak English, it's a completely foreign country to anything we know. I share how to make the most of your trip, such as how to ride Britain's rail network, our favorite places to stay, free things to do, the best places to buy souvenirs and how to ride the tube."

Anglotopia.net has readers all over the world, with about 70% from America and a large contingent from the United Kingdom.

"It appeals to anyone with an interest in British culture," he said. "Our most popular web post is the top 100 British slang words. Anything with language does well. Back when 'Downton Abbey' was on, that was huge. 'Dr. Who' has always been really popular. We follow a lot of bloggy trends with content and do a lot of lists. We do a bit longer-form articles for cultural and historical subjects, but now I'm trying to save a lot of the good long material for the books I'm writing."

The website strives to contextualize English culture for Americans, such as by explaining the history or the background of a topic.