Region medical office targeted in ransomware attack

A Merrillville-based medical office was targeted by a ransomware attack.
Hackers encrypted the personal information of patients at Merrillville-based CarePointe ENT. The ear, nose and throat doctors' office notified all affected patients and is assisting them.
CarePointe ENT was hit with a ransomware attack on its computer systems June 25.
"Ransomware is a computer virus that encrypts computer systems until and unless money (i.e., the ransom) demanded by the attackers is paid," CarePointe ENT said in a news release. "These rampant attacks continue to challenge everyone in the business and medical communities.
"CarePointe moved quickly to contain the incident and conducted a thorough investigation with the assistance of its security experts. Although CarePointe believes the attacker only wanted the ransom payment and not the information on CarePointe’s computer system, and its investigation did not find evidence that patient information has been specifically misused, CarePointe could not rule out the possibility that files containing some patient information may have been subject to unauthorized access as a result of this incident."
An investigation found hackers may have compromised the personal information of patients, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical insurance information and related information about their health.
CarePointe ENT said it's taking the cybersecurity breach very seriously.
"Out of an abundance of caution, CarePointe is notifying its entire current and former patient population of the attack," CarePointe ENT said. "CarePointe is taking steps to prevent a recurrence, including increasing threat detection and further restricting remote access to meet the continually evolving cyber threat.
"Notification letters mailed today include information about the incident and steps individuals can take to monitor and protect their personal information. (The office) has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. CarePointe takes the protection of personal information seriously and sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this incident may cause."
Anyone affected can call 855-528-1467 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
