Region medical office targeted in ransomware attack

A Merrillville-based medical office was targeted by a ransomware attack.

Hackers encrypted the personal information of patients at Merrillville-based CarePointe ENT. The ear, nose and throat doctors' office notified all affected patients and is assisting them.

CarePointe ENT was hit with a ransomware attack on its computer systems June 25.

"Ransomware is a computer virus that encrypts computer systems until and unless money (i.e., the ransom) demanded by the attackers is paid," CarePointe ENT said in a news release. "These rampant attacks continue to challenge everyone in the business and medical communities.

"CarePointe moved quickly to contain the incident and conducted a thorough investigation with the assistance of its security experts. Although CarePointe believes the attacker only wanted the ransom payment and not the information on CarePointe’s computer system, and its investigation did not find evidence that patient information has been specifically misused, CarePointe could not rule out the possibility that files containing some patient information may have been subject to unauthorized access as a result of this incident."