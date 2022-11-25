Region merchants to celebrate Small Business Saturday

Every Black Friday, shoppers flock to the malls and big-box stores.
But Saturday is for shopping local and spending money that recirculates in the local community.
Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 to encourage people to shop local at the independent mom-and-pop shops that give a place its unique identity. It's long been co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Last year, Small Business Saturday spending hit a record $23.3 billion.
“As our economy continues to stabilize, it’s more important than ever that consumers shop and dine small during the holiday shopping season,” U.S. Small Business Administration Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “We continue to see positive impacts and opportunities for our small business owners through President Biden’s economic agenda, and Small Business Saturday is another chance for us to further strengthen America’s entrepreneurs with our local and online spending and promotion.”
Communities and merchants across Northwest Indiana plan to celebrate.
Shops in downtown Chesterton plan to offer discounts as part of the town's Hometown Holiday Celebration. Katie Rose Boutique in Munster is running a raffle for a gift box valued at $1,500. Miles Books in Highland is offering buy two books, get two free and 20% off special orders. Many of the 150 vendors at the Crown Antique Mall in Crown Point will have deals.
People can stop at the Art Theater in downtown Hobart from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get a passport that can be stamped at local shops and turned back in to enter a raffle.
The Collective will host a Small Business Saturday artisan market and scavenger hunt in LaPorte. The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.
People can browse wares from more than 50 small businesses. There will be live music and a full bar.
Attendees are encouraged to donate to the Pax Center, a network that serves LaPorte County with a food pantry, meals and community gardens. People can donate gloves, hats, scarves, boots, coats, toiletries and feminine hygiene products.
Tickets are $5.
There's also a scavenger hunt downtown in which people can donate $1 or get three stops on a punch card to be eligible for a raffle that will dispense $300 in gift cards.
Participating merchants include A Whole World of Good, Bare Bones Gastropub, Downtown Delights, The Red Door and Thode’s Floral.
Downtown LaPorte also will host a Christkindlmarkt from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the LaPorte Santa Parade at 3 p.m.
Small businesses need support Saturday at a time when inflation and a slowing economy have eaten into their business. A LendingTree study found only 42% of consumers plan to participate in Small Business Saturday this year, down from 49% last year. They plan to spend $271, down from $305 the previous year.
"People just don’t have the financial wiggle room that they’ve had in the past couple of years, so many are being far more selective with their spending,” LendingTree Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz says. "While in previous years, they might’ve been willing to get a little spendy to support their favorite local business, they may be a little reluctant to do that now."
Santa's making a wish, he's checking it twice and he's going to find out who's naughty or nice.
Those who aren't expecting a lump of coal in their stocking can make their way to the Crown Antique Mall in Crown Point this weekend.
The antique mall at 545 E 110th Ave. will host Santa Claus from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday as well as holiday events leading up to Christmas. Jolly Old Saint Nick will appear at a life-sized gingerbread house the antique mall built to put people in a festive holiday spirit.
"We want to give back to the community," owner Mark Kratkoczki said. "We're putting on special events to encourage people to shop small and save big. Especially with how the economy is doing right now, there's interest in repurposed and reused things."
The 20,600-square-foot store hosts 150 different vendors. They sell collectibles, vintage records, furniture, knickknacks, artisan pieces and a wide array of antiques.
"There's definitely something for all ages," Kratkoczki said.
Crown Antique Mall spent four days building the gingerbread house with an animated nutcracker, reindeer and other Christmas decorations. It's located in Building 2, which people can find by following the peppermint decals on the floor.
Santa will appear there Saturday and give out gifts to the kids. They can tell him what they want for Christmas this year and take photos if they bring their own cameras or camera phones. There will be refreshments, the Sandwich Bar food truck from Lowell and heated tents where people can dine outside.
"We just wanted to do something to outdo what we've done before," Kratkoczki said.
Next Saturday, the Crown Antique Mall also will host a holiday open house all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will turn a Bulldog statue into Santa so kids can pose for photos with it.
"It's definitely something the kids are going to remember for a long time," he said. "It's a huge time for vendors right now, especially with how the economy has been slow. It's a prime season for retail."
