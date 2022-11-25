Region merchants to celebrate Small Business Saturday

Every Black Friday, shoppers flock to the malls and big-box stores.

But Saturday is for shopping local and spending money that recirculates in the local community.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 to encourage people to shop local at the independent mom-and-pop shops that give a place its unique identity. It's long been co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Last year, Small Business Saturday spending hit a record $23.3 billion.

“As our economy continues to stabilize, it’s more important than ever that consumers shop and dine small during the holiday shopping season,” U.S. Small Business Administration Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “We continue to see positive impacts and opportunities for our small business owners through President Biden’s economic agenda, and Small Business Saturday is another chance for us to further strengthen America’s entrepreneurs with our local and online spending and promotion.”

Communities and merchants across Northwest Indiana plan to celebrate.

Shops in downtown Chesterton plan to offer discounts as part of the town's Hometown Holiday Celebration. Katie Rose Boutique in Munster is running a raffle for a gift box valued at $1,500. Miles Books in Highland is offering buy two books, get two free and 20% off special orders. Many of the 150 vendors at the Crown Antique Mall in Crown Point will have deals.

People can stop at the Art Theater in downtown Hobart from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get a passport that can be stamped at local shops and turned back in to enter a raffle.

The Collective will host a Small Business Saturday artisan market and scavenger hunt in LaPorte. The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

People can browse wares from more than 50 small businesses. There will be live music and a full bar.

Attendees are encouraged to donate to the Pax Center, a network that serves LaPorte County with a food pantry, meals and community gardens. People can donate gloves, hats, scarves, boots, coats, toiletries and feminine hygiene products.

Tickets are $5.

There's also a scavenger hunt downtown in which people can donate $1 or get three stops on a punch card to be eligible for a raffle that will dispense $300 in gift cards.

Participating merchants include A Whole World of Good, Bare Bones Gastropub, Downtown Delights, The Red Door and Thode’s Floral.

Downtown LaPorte also will host a Christkindlmarkt from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the LaPorte Santa Parade at 3 p.m.

Small businesses need support Saturday at a time when inflation and a slowing economy have eaten into their business. A LendingTree study found only 42% of consumers plan to participate in Small Business Saturday this year, down from 49% last year. They plan to spend $271, down from $305 the previous year.

"People just don’t have the financial wiggle room that they’ve had in the past couple of years, so many are being far more selective with their spending,” LendingTree Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz says. "While in previous years, they might’ve been willing to get a little spendy to support their favorite local business, they may be a little reluctant to do that now."